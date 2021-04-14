NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) announced that it expects to release first quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. The earnings release and accompanying earnings presentation will be available at www.cohenandsteers.com under "Company—Investor Relations—Press Releases."
The company will host a conference call on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) with access available via webcast and telephone. President and acting chief executive officer, Joseph Harvey, chief financial officer, Matthew Stadler, and chief investment officer, Jon Cheigh, will review the company's financial results and outlook and be available for questions.
Investors and analysts can access the live conference call by dialing 800-954-0629 (U.S.) or +1-212-231-2904 (international); passcode: 21993299. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks starting at approximately 12:00 p.m. (ET) on April 22, 2021 and can be accessed at 800-633-8284 (U.S.) or +1-402-977-9140 (international); passcode: 21993299. Internet access to the webcast, which includes audio (listen-only), will be available on the company's website at www.cohenandsteers.com under "Company—Investor Relations—Overview." The webcast will be archived on the website for one month. Participants should plan to register at least 10 minutes before the conference call begins.
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as preferred securities and multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
