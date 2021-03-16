SALT LAKE CITY, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CoinZoom, a U.S. regulated cryptocurrency exchange and leading financial technology company, today announced that the CoinZoom Visa card, now supports Apple Pay®, Google Pay™ and Samsung Pay. This provides CoinZoom users with more options for cashless, contactless payments using their smartphone or other devices, while still getting all of the benefits and security of the CoinZoom Visa card.
The CoinZoom Visa card is one of the first products of its kind in the United States designed to allow CoinZoom users to instantly convert Bitcoin and over 25 of the most popular cryptocurrencies to USD at the point of sale and spend their balances. Now users can also spend their crypto balances on Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay, at over 53M merchants globally, while enjoying other benefits, including earning up to 5% back in crypto on all their purchases.
"Since our launch in 2020, CoinZoom users have used their CoinZoom Visa cards to convert and spend millions of dollars of their cryptocurrency balances to pay for everyday items like, rent, utilities, gas, groceries, travel, and a myriad of other products and services. At CoinZoom, we continue to look for innovative ways to propel the mass-adoption of cryptocurrencies forward," said CoinZoom CEO Todd Crosland. "Adding Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay will make it even easier and more convenient for users to spend their cryptocurrency balances."
The CoinZoom Pro app, which includes the CoinZoom Visa digital wallet, is now available on both iOS and Android. CoinZoom Visa users can use Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay by adding the CoinZoom Visa Card to their eligible device.
About CoinZoom
CoinZoom, with customers in 185 countries, is the next generation digital asset exchange that uses the team's vast experience in providing superb trade quality, customer-focused tools, and technology that help customers become successful traders. CoinZoom offers services in buying, selling, sending and spending Bitcoin, Ethereum, and over 28 top digital currencies. CoinZoom's premier product is its CoinZoom Visa card, which allows customers the ability to instantly convert crypto to fiat and spend it at over 53M merchants globally. CoinZoom also offers global customers a premier Peer-to-Peer payments system called ZoomMe. CoinZoom customers can send fiat and crypto anywhere in the world, instantly for free. The team's decades of experience in financial technology security are equally important in safeguarding customer funds and customers' digital currency positions. CoinZoom is a U.S. registered Money Services Business with FinCEN in all 50 states and territories. CoinZoom is also a U.S. registered Money Transmitter, available for trading in 48 states. CoinZoom also has subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. CoinZoom Australia PTY LTD is registered as a Digital Currency Exchange with AUSTRAC and CoinZoom Europe Limited, is registered in Ireland.
© 2021 Coinzoom, Inc. All rights reserved.
CoinZoom Visa is issued by Evolve Bank pursuant to license by Visa. Evolve Bank; Member FDIC. Visa is a registered trademark of Visa International.
The CoinZoom Visa card may only be used where Debit Visa is accepted.
Apple and the Apple logo are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
Google Play and the Google Play logo are trademarks of Google Inc.
Samsung Pay and the Samsung Pay logo are trademarks of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
All trademarks and brand names belong to their respective owners. Use of these trademarks and brand names do not represent endorsement by or association with the CoinZoom Visa Card program. All rights reserved.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT OPENING A NEW ACCOUNT: To help the government fight the funding of terrorism and money laundering activities, federal law requires all financial institutions to obtain, verify, and record information that identifies each person who opens a CoinZoom Account. What this means for you: When you open a CoinZoom Account, we will ask for your name, address, date of birth, and other information that will allow us to identify you. We may also ask to see a copy of your driver's license or other identifying documents. If we are unable to verify your identity, we will not open an account for you.
To learn more, please visit CoinZoom.com or download the CoinZoom Pro mobile app (iOS or Android).
Adrianne Blackett, CoinZoom, Inc., +1 385-887-8492, adrianne@coinzoom.com
