NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valdo has announced that Colangelo & Partners, a fine wine, spirits, and food-focused integrated communications agency, will be its agency of record to develop and execute a comprehensive communications strategy targeted to key media, trade and consumer stakeholders. The partnership will engage new and current consumers through strategic media relations and events. The campaign will grow and leverage Valdo's brand awareness in the US market that continues to present new opportunities.
Valdo is one of the most historic and leading Prosecco producers, starting as the Societa Anonima Vini Superiori in the 1920s and later purchased by the Bolla Family in the 1940s. Since its inception, the family-owned brand carries a story of history, culture, and an ongoing quest for quality to propel Prosecco to greater levels of excellence. Valdo focuses on producing unique and unrivaled products with refined aroma and a balance of technology, passion, innovation, and tradition.
While Valdo is known for its Prosecco DOC, the Marca Oro line, and its Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG Cuvée 1926, created to honor the founding year of the winery, the company also produces a range of sparkling wines, including the Valdo Numero 1 and Floral Rosé, a mix of Glera and Nerello Mascalese.
Pierluigi Bolla, the current Chairman, has been focusing on expanding sales both in Italy and abroad, setting new commercial and production targets to increase awareness of Valdo wine throughout the world.
Matteo Bolla, Business Development Manager of Valdo USA, states, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Colangelo & Partners to strengthen our presence in the United States. He continues, "The US is an extremely important market for Prosecco, and we are excited to amplify the Valdo name among the overarching Prosecco brand and institution already present in America."
"We're honored to be adding this historic company with its high-quality lineup of wines to our Italian portfolio," comments Colangelo & Partners' President Gino Colangelo. "We look forward to helping build the Valdo brand and supporting the Bolla family with their US business."
About Valdo
Founded in 1926 and owned by the Bolla family since 1938, Valdo has deep ties with the Valdobbiadene Prosecco territory in the upper Veneto region, starting from its name. Since its inception, Valdo has given precedence to a culture of excellence, taste, and know-how, earned by hard work and tireless passion. Present on the US market since 2008, imported by Taub Family Selections, the brand provides a range of labels for different consumption occasions, from Prosecco DOC and Prosecco DOCG, special cuvées of Valdobbiadene DOCG and varietals sparkling wines.
About Colangelo & Partners
Colangelo & Partners specializes in premium food, wine, and spirits brands, and has long established relationships with the key press that drive these business categories and help determine the industry leaders. Agency principals have years of experience in retail and distribution as well as communications, a rare combination that gives Colangelo & Partners invaluable insights into consumer purchasing behavior. The agency focuses on 'closing the loop' between creative communications programs, distribution, promotion, publicity, and the consumer in order to maximize the efficiency of its communications programs and deliver measurable results. http://www.colangelopr.com/
