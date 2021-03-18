PRINCETON, N.J., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scholarly publishing technology provider, HighWire, is thrilled to have once again renewed its long standing partnership with Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL).
CSHL has been a valued customer for over 20 years, as part of an industry-leading and transformative partnership which has not only spanned journal hosting, manuscript submissions management, and content analytics, but has also seen the launch of the highly successful bioRxiv and medRxiv preprint servers.
Launched in 2013 as a non-profit community service, bioRxiv has brought preprint practice to the life sciences, and now contains 113,000 manuscripts. medRxiv, covering health sciences, followed in June 2019, and in 2020 posted more than 14,000 preprints.
bioRxiv and medRxiv have had a critical role in helping scientists worldwide rapidly share new findings with the research community during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, they posted over 52,000 manuscripts and page views on the servers reached as much as 10 million per month.
With this renewed agreement, HighWire will continue to host CSHL's eight journals, including Genome Research, Genes & Development, Cold Spring Harbor Protocols, and Molecular Case Studies.
"In the face of unprecedented levels of preprint submission and server traffic during the pandemic, HighWire has provided constantly available, responsive, and scalable platforms that support our goals for rapidly disseminating knowledge," said Dr John Inglis,co-founder of bioRxiv and medRxiv and Executive Director of Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Press.
"CSHL has been a valued strategic partner and highly engaged member of the HighWire Community for many years, working with us to champion many industry initiatives," said John Sack, co-founder of HighWire, "We are delighted to continue to enhance their services in order to help them meet their mission to further the advance and spread of scientific knowledge in all areas of genetics and molecular biology.
About Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory
Founded in 1890, the private, not-for-profit Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory has shaped contemporary biomedical research with programs in cancer, neuroscience, plant biology and quantitative biology. Its five divisions dedicated to education and communication include Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Press, an internationally renowned publisher of books, journals, and electronic media.
About HighWire
HighWire provides industry-leading digital publishing tools and platforms across all aspects of the publishing lifecycle.
Founded in 1995 by Stanford University, HighWire's mission is innovation in the service of the scholarly community. Supporting publishers and researchers via millions of articles, issues, and publications since our founding, HighWire has thrived largely as a result of its highly proven, modular, and scalable technology, coupled with strong relationships with industry partners.
HighWire is powered by MPS Limited, a leading global provider of content platforms and learning solutions.
