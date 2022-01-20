PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ColDesi Inc., an industry leader in developing and distributing large format digital printing equipment for the Branded Merch industry, announced today that it is partnering with Merchadise Inc., the E-Commerce Ecosystem for the Branded Merch industry, to offer an integrated E-Commerce order and workflow management solution to customers of ColDesi's Digital Heat FX Direct-To-Film printer line.
Merchadise's technology provides a direct integration between the E-Commerce front end and the workflow that it manages on the back end. This includes the sourcing of the blank garments, inventory management, production and fulfillment of E-Commerce customer orders, giving its users a true E-Commerce "Microfactory".
E-Commerce's share of the total retail pie has grown dramatically in the last two years with no signs of slowing down, and brands across the globe are rethinking their sourcing and supply chain strategies. Gone are the days of 8-12 month retail cycles that are rife with bottlenecks and in are the days of On-Shore and Near-Shore micro-factory-driven supply chains that operate on 0-3 month cycles.
"Direct-To-Film is an exciting new technology that allows brands to move to a true on-demand model for most or all of their Branded Merch business because it can produce premium retail-quality consistently across nearly every type of fabric," said Alex Phelan, CEO of Merchadise.
"Most Digital Heat FX customers are buying the system to help better support E-Commerce demand and Merchadise's workflow technology acts as a turnkey solution for them to easily manage every aspect of their E-Commerce," said Mike Angel, ColDesi's Head of OnDemand Business Development.
The solution is still under development, with both parties aiming to make it available to Digital Heat FX customers in Q2 2022.
About Merchadise
Merchadise's founders, Alex Phelan and Alex Young, have been part of the print-on-demand industry for almost a decade. They came together to focus on the future of the apparel industry and satisfy the American need for a new supply chain that can manage disruptions. Mercahdise is an E-Commerce-driven Ecosystem that brings solutions to brands, suppliers and customers, moving them forward into the new era.
About DigitalHeat FX
It's helped more than 30,000 clients start or expand their businesses with t-shirt printing services. The DigitalHeat FX system is designed for maximum efficiency: Exceptional machines combined with unparalleled customer support and affordable prices. They offer only with the best and latest printing technologies, so clients can grow their business in the smart way.
