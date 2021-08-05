KITTY HAWK, N.C., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty is excited to announce that they have expanded their relationship with Cori Davies of Elite Media Agency. Cori has been assisting Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty for the last 5 months with creating new marketing campaigns and enhancing the firms graphics to polish their brand and local presence.
Cori will now be available to assist agents with brainstorming marketing campaign ideas, basic logo design, marketing collateral creation and much more. So far, agents have appreciated the new, expanded relationship which has yielded exceptionally positive feedback. "We met for two hours and Cori assisted me in creating an attractive listing presentation," said a member of the Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty team.
This is a great tool for agents to maximize their exposure and utilize knowledge and advice from a marketing professional with 15+ years of experience, specifically in OBX real estate and vacation rental marketing.
"I am thrilled to be expanding our relationship with Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty! My team and I have really enjoyed assisting CB Seaside with strengthening the brand over the last few months. I have always enjoyed working with Outer Banks real estate agents and cannot wait to work one on one with the CB Seaside team and help develop their individual marketing strategies!" says Cori.
In addition to this relationship with Elite Media Agency, Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty agents can now also take advantage of Coldwell Banker® Design Concierge. Recently launched as an in-house marketing agency, Design Concierge offers a variety of semi-custom and custom product packages for agents looking to achieve a powerful, memorable, and authentic personal brand. Design Concierge features easy-to-use software and a team of talented design professionals who will help agents bring their vision to life.
"We want our agents to have access to the best marketing tools available. With our expanded relationship through Elite Media Agency and the launch of Design Concierge, along with our existing marketing team and the tools offered by Coldwell Banker, we provide our agents with complete and comprehensive marketing support to ensure they have whatever resources they need to stand out in this competitive industry," said Pamela Smith, Vice President of Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty.
About Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty:
Family owned and operated for over 30 years Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty offers top-tier real estate services to buyers and sellers across the entire Outer Banks and all of northeastern North Carolina. Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty has earned a reputation as a premier real estate firm best known for its knowledgeable team, area expertise and commitment to the latest technology. With the resources and support of a worldwide brand like Coldwell Banker, one of the most influential real estate franchises in the world, it is not surprising that Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty is a consistent top performing Outer Banks real estate firm.
Media Contact
Pamela Smith, Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty, 252-255-6504, pam@cbseasiide.com
SOURCE Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty