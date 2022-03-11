SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frank J. Martin has been hired as Counsel at Cole-Frieman & Mallon LLP ("CFM"). He previously served as President and General Counsel of a multi-billion dollar global investment management firm. Frank is an experienced investment management attorney who served as a Lecturer at UC Berkeley School of Law. At Berkeley Law, he created and taught a course on the regulation of hedge funds and investment managers. In addition to his investment management work, Frank has served as a senior executive, board member, and general counsel to non-profit and social impact organizations, including time as Interim Executive Director and Lecturer at Berkeley Law's East Bay Community Law Center.
"We are proud to announce Frank has joined our firm," said Co-Managing Partner Bart Mallon. "Besides being exceptionally well-qualified, Frank has always thought about lawyering in the broader context of current societal trends and the impact on the future. At CFM, we think similarly, and we believe that the result of such thinking has been the significant growth of all aspects of our practice, especially in digital assets."
"Frank's practical fund experience makes him a valuable advisor to the clients we serve. His business knowledge adds to the richness and quality of service that Cole-Frieman & Mallon has set out to deliver," said Karl Cole-Frieman, Co-Managing Partner. "We believe in the values he brought to his work at UC Berkeley School of Law and the East Bay Community Law Center, and Frank is a great addition to our growing firm."
Cole-Frieman & Mallon LLP now employs over 30 professionals across two national locations, serving over 1,500 clients and launching over 200 funds per year.
"We could not be more delighted to have so many talented professionals supporting our firm. Our pioneering work with non-traditional asset classes, notably our work with cryptocurrency fund managers, continues to put CFM on the map as a leading investment management law firm," Cole-Frieman added.
About: Cole-Frieman & Mallon LLP is one of the top investment management law firms in the United States, known for providing top-tier, innovative, and collaborative legal solutions for complex financial services matters. Headquartered in San Francisco, Cole-Frieman & Mallon LLP services both start-up investment managers and multi-billion-dollar firms. The firm provides a full suite of legal services to the investment management community, including hedge fund, private equity fund, venture capital fund, mutual fund formation, adviser registration, counterparty documentation, SEC, CFTC, NFA and FINRA matters, seed deals, hedge fund due diligence, employment and compensation matters, and routine business matters. The firm also publishes the prominent Hedge Fund Law Blog, which focuses on legal issues that impact the hedge fund community. For more information, please add us on LinkedIn and visit us at colefrieman.com.
