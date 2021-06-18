ROCKFORD, Ill., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ColinKurtis Advertising, a leading food industry agency specializing in strategic branding and communication solutions, recently announced Rimsey Ranken has been promoted to Director of Operational Efficiency. Ranken will establish and execute financial and operational efficiencies to drive agency profitability, pricing consistency, and growth.
"Rimsey has been an incredible asset to the ColinKurtis team, and we are excited to recognize her contributions with this newly created role," said Colin Kampmier, President, ColinKurtis Advertising. "As our agency continues to grow, it is crucial that we expand to add roles that support this growth. The Director of Operational Efficiency will ensure efficiency in budgeting and manage the work and overall financial performance of our agency and our clients' investment. Rimsey's previous experience as Director of Project Management for ColinKurtis has shown that she delivers exceptional results, and she exemplifies the characteristics necessary for this critical leadership role. We look forward to seeing what Rimsey will accomplish in her new position!"
As the Director of Operational Efficiency, Ranken is responsible for providing long-term operational improvements and efficient business systems for ColinKurtis. She also serves as the point person for agency Human Resource processes and communication and leads hiring, onboarding, and employee-development operations throughout the agency. The position is also responsible for creating benchmarks on pricing and compensation strategies to ensure the agency's financial health.
Rimsey Ranken has been a part of the ColinKurtis project management team since 2015. She has more than 20 years of project management experience, including Project Manager for Sears Holding Corporation. She also held key project management roles at GA Communication Group (formerly Goble & Associates) and Purohit Navigation. Ranken earned a Bachelor of Arts in Speech/Communication from University of Illinois and a Master of Science in Communication at Indiana State University.
About ColinKurtis Advertising
ColinKurtis Advertising, a Rockford, Illinois-based company, is a full-service advertising and design firm. The agency strives to provide both business-to-business and business-to-consumer clients with strategic marketing solutions delivered through solid creative direction and concise communication messaging.
