ROCKFORD, Ill., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ColinKurtis Advertising, a leading food industry agency specializing in strategic branding and communication solutions, recently announced Matt Hensler has been promoted to Director of Digital Integration. Hensler will integrate digital and progressive marketing across account planning and creative development for the agency.
"I am excited to announce Matt Hensler has been promoted to a newly created role within ColinKurtis as Director of Digital Integration," said Colin Kampmier, President, ColinKurtis Advertising. "Matt has done a fantastic job in his previous role as Social Media Manager for ColinKurtis. We created this new position to better service our clients and streamline digital efforts and teams within the agency. Our clients look to ColinKurtis for expert guidance in selecting, adopting, and optimizing modern marketing systems and techniques to create seamless, data-driven customer experiences. Matt has made extraordinary contributions to ColinKurtis client successes and his extensive background designing integrated campaigns and business solutions ensures our clients will continue to capture amazing results and returns from their marketing investments."
As the Director of Digital Integration, Hensler leads all digital integration including strategy, research, data, and marketing analytics into cross-channel initiatives to deliver data-driven results for clients. This key leadership position engages teams across the agency, working closely with leadership, account, creative and digital teams to ideate marketing campaigns and tactical executions, while delivering exceptional customer experiences and results for all ColinKurtis clients.
Matt Hensler has an extensive agency background, bringing years of experience and expertise to the ColinKurtis team. He has worked at various agencies and in-house with major companies such as Wells Fargo, USA Today, and Toshiba. He has also led integrated marketing communications for notable brands including Walmart, Hershey's, Del Monte, StarKist, American Flatbread, Famous Dave's BBQ, Chicago Cubs, and PAC-MAN. Matt Hensler earned his Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations and Advertising from DePaul University and his Master of Arts in Public Relations with Valedictorian Honors at Full Sail University.
