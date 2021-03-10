ROCKFORD, Ill., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ColinKurtis Advertising, a leading food industry agency specializing in strategic branding and communication solutions, recently announced it has been named the new agency of record for Florida Food Products (FFP). A leader in natural flavor and functional food ingredients, FFP is focused on finding better ways to help the food and beverage industry offer products that anticipate and deliver on ever-evolving consumer needs and trends with simple and recognizable ingredients that work.
Colin Kampmier, President, ColinKurtis Advertising said, "We are honored Florida Food Products selected ColinKurtis as its marketing partner. Our teams are working closely together to improve the company's overall presence throughout the food and beverage industries, while sharpening communication efforts across various media to better reach their target audiences in new and compelling ways. FFP offers an exciting mix of food and beverage ingredient solutions and we couldn't be more thrilled to help them share the many fruits of their labor."
Christopher Naese, Vice President, Business Development, Florida Food Products said, "The FFP management team has been impressed by the ColinKurtis' team energy and relatively quick understanding of the company's marketing needs. We are pleased with the level of detail and planning ColinKurtis has established with our group and are excited to see the results this partnership and the evolution of FFP bring."
FFP delivers a multitude of clean-label solutions to meet the needs and desires of customers and consumers across the food and beverage industry. Building on their leadership in natural cures, FFP's latest innovations include VegStable® Plus, an industry-leading natural phosphate alternative and a new and expanded line of lacto-fermented vegetable juices. Their recent acquisition of Amelia Bay, LLC, a leading provider of fresh brewed tea extracts, coffee extracts, and botanicals based in Johns Creek, Georgia, further expands FFP's natural flavor and functional expertise and capabilities to include beverage. The broader portfolio provides beverage solutions that offer immune support, digestive heath, and natural energy for customers eager to meet and get ahead of growing consumer demands.
ColinKurtis will support FFP with a wide range of strategic marketing initiatives including a strategic plan, ad campaigns, content and other marketing materials, a PR campaign, video development, website updates, a social media campaign and more to help them continue to deliver real ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry.
About ColinKurtis Advertising
ColinKurtis Advertising, a Rockford, Illinois-based company, is a full-service advertising and design firm. The agency strives to provide both business-to-business and business-to-consumer clients with strategic marketing solutions delivered through solid creative direction and concise communication messaging.
