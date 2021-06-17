SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CollegeSource, the higher education industry's most trusted provider of transfer and degree achievement solutions, is celebrating 50 years at this year's virtual conference held June 21-June 23, 2021. The conference will feature exclusive sessions with industry experts and professionals from Virginia Tech, University of Minnesota Duluth, and Columbia College of Missouri, among other leading institutions.
Observing its 50th anniversary this year, CollegeSource has been at the forefront of higher education technology since its inception, proactively aiding student mobility by maximizing the student potential through increased access and awareness of educational and career opportunities. Starting as an annual collection of college course catalogs, CollegesSource evolved by adopting new technologies -- from Microfiche to CD-ROMs and now cloud-based technology thanks to the pioneering vision of founder and Chairman Harry Cooper. CollegeSource's current database contains more than 160,000 catalogs online (containing over 130 million course description records), which underpin its innovative solutions for degree audit, academic planning, and transfer credit evaluation.
CollegeSource has nearly 100 employees, 50 percent of whom have been with the company for at least 25 years. CEO Kerry Cooper credits the success of CollegeSource to the commitment and longevity of our team, as well as the institutional knowledge its employees bring to the company and the marketplace, particularly those who have been with the company for many years.
"Our dedicated team has the depth of industry experience that allows us to keep innovating with the success of students and institutions in mind," Cooper said, "Based on our long-term relationships with higher education institutions and knowledge of the evolving market, we have continued to develop market-leading, reliable, and stable degree audit and transfer solutions that help students achieve their individual academic and career goals."
Among the live and on-demand sessions offered at the virtual conference, Virginia Tech will present on their successful use of CollegeSource's uAchieve software to award students diplomas within 24 hours of final grade deadlines. University of Minnesota Duluth will discuss best practices on performing degree audits to give students, advisors and staff a holistic view of their academic history. Additionally, Columbia College of Minnesota will discuss their efforts in streamlining the process of students transferring military credit to their institution with the help of CollegeSource's Transfer Evaluation System. The conference will also feature a Q&A between participants and CollegeSource's Client Advisory Board regarding TES, Transferology, uAchieve Degree Audit, uAchieve Planner, and Schedmule. For more information on the 2021 CollegeSource virtual conference, please visit collegesource.com/2021.
About CollegeSource
CollegeSource is the higher education industry's trusted provider of transfer and degree achievement solutions. For 50 years, CollegeSource has led market-changing transformation by inventing and investing in technology solutions that aid the staff and students of higher education in their quest to plan and complete academic careers. As the archiver of the nation's extensive higher education course catalogs, CollegeSource's degree audit, academic planning, and transfer credit evaluation solutions are depended on by more than 2,000 institutions and millions of individuals worldwide. Founded and led by higher education and technology veterans, CollegeSource is a privately-held company based in San Diego with offices in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more information, please visit collegesource.com.
