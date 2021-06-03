ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Colorado Connections Academy, a network of full-time, tuition-free online public schools, recognized its 364 graduates in a virtual commencement ceremony on June 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Class of 2021 collectively earned more than $2.2 million in scholarships and awards. While graduates were unable to celebrate in person due to the ongoing pandemic, school administrators, teachers and family members cheered on the graduates virtually and many of the components of a traditional graduation ceremony were replicated.
This year's ceremony included speeches from alumni who have successfully made their mark in their respective fields, including Rebecca Bressan, who serves as a music therapist at Sangre de Cristo Community Care, and Senna Leith, a professional snowboarder with the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team. Both are Colorado Connections Academy graduates from the Class of 2015.
"In a year like no other, it's even more rewarding to watch our graduates as they set off on their own to pursue their passions," said Colorado Connections Academy school leader, Darla Gardner. "I can proudly say that our commitment through caring teachers and the full-time online learning experience that we offer – which has continued uninterrupted throughout the pandemic – has helped prepare these graduates for the future that awaits them."
Colorado Connections Academy's Class of 2021 consists of graduates from many cities and towns across the state, including Denver, Grand Junction, Parker, Colorado Springs and more. Within the graduating class, 58 percent plan to attend two- or four-year colleges or universities, 5 percent plan to enter the workforce or join the military and 9 percent plan to attend vocational or technical school. Collectively, the Class of 2021 earned admission to many top colleges and universities, including Colorado State University, Colorado School of Mines, Duke University, and Emory University among others.
For nearly 20 years, Colorado Connections Academy schools have helped each student maximize their potential through a uniquely individualized learning program specifically built for the virtual environment. Colorado Connections Academy students are diverse and come from all different backgrounds and educational histories. Some students are academically advanced and struggle in a traditional school setting, while some prefer to learn at their own pace. Other students may be experiencing health challenges or bullying, while other are athletes or performers who require a flexible learning schedule.
"My experience with Colorado Connections Academy allowed me the independence and freedom I needed to pursue and enhance my passion for playing the violin, while allowing me to continue to succeed academically as well," said Leon Baker, a Class of 2021 graduate. "I also had a great relationship with my teachers and felt that I could always reach out to them," he added. Leon was recruited to the Boston Conservatory at Berklee, a top performing arts college. He will be attending this fall and will play violin with the school's orchestra.
Colorado Connections Academy's state-certified teachers work hard to foster meaningful connections by providing individualized student attention and a positive, engaging learning environment. Students have regular opportunities to share ideas, compare experiences and have fun learning with their peers through online classroom sessions.
Colorado Connections Academy's network of full-time online schools will expand this fall with the addition of Colorado Summit Connections Academy authorized by Education reEnvisioned BOCES. Colorado Summit Connections Academy joins Colorado Connections Academy @ Mapleton, authorized by Mapleton Public Schools, which opened in 2002, and Colorado Connections Academy @ Durango, authorized by the Durango Public School District 9-R, which opened in 2016. All three schools utilize the award-winning Connections Academy curriculum and are open to students in grades K-12 statewide regardless of where they live in Colorado. This network of schools serves over 4,800 students and all share a common goal – to ensure that students become productive, successful and confident in school and in life.
Families interested in Colorado Connections Academy are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more, ask questions and discover if virtual school is the right fit for their student. To learn more about the enrollment process and view a complete list of events, visit http://www.ColoradoConnectionsAcademy.com or call 800-382-6010.
About Colorado Connections Academy
Colorado Connections Academy schools are tuition-free, high-quality, highly accountable public online schools serving students in grades K-12 statewide. Colorado Connections Academy schools provide students with a safe, supportive learning environment and the flexibility to learn from anywhere there is an Internet connection. The combination of Colorado-certified teachers, an award-winning curriculum, personalized instruction, technology tools, and socialization experiences offers families and children an individualized approach to education.
