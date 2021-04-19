EDWARDS, Colo., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RE/MAX Elevate announced today its acquisition of RE/MAX Vail Valley, a luxury brokerage based in Vail, Colorado. The move expands RE/MAX Elevate's presence into the Vail Valley real estate market and grows its network of agents to over 150 across Colorado.
Maintaining its Edwards, Colorado office space in the Riverwalk complex, RE/MAX Vail Valley will rebrand as RE/MAX Elevate Vail Valley while incorporating RE/MAX Elevate's elite marketing and technology solutions.
"RE/MAX Elevate is excited about a synergistic connection between the Front Range and the Vail Valley," said Jay Kalinski, owner of RE/MAX Elevate. "Our brokerage has developed sophisticated search and marketing tools which underpin the entire buyer and selling process. We look forward to integrating this with our team of talented agents in Vail."
RE/MAX Elevate, headquartered in Louisville, Colorado is the sister franchise of RE/MAX of Boulder, one of the leading RE/MAX offices in the world. RE/MAX of Boulder was the third franchise to open in RE/MAX history and leads the Boulder Valley market in annual home sales. In 2020, the sister offices together closed over $1.4 billion in real estate sales.
"We are very pleased that RE/MAX Vail Valley has become RE/MAX Elevate Vail Valley as an integral part of the RE/MAX Elevate and RE/MAX of Boulder organizations," said Cynthia Kruse, former owner of RE/MAX Vail Valley. "This transition pairs the power of the RE/MAX Elevate network on the Front Range with our local team of experienced brokers in the Vail Valley. The depth of the RE/MAX Elevate organization brings a new level of marketing and support to the 30 years of local business presence and expertise of the brokers in our Riverwalk office."
RE/MAX Vail Valley, founded in 1991, has been helping buyers and sellers in the entire Eagle Valley for over 30 years.
