Shoshana Burgett, founder of Colorkarma, participates in educational series at Texprocess Americas discussing technology trends in textile manufacturing.
LOWELL, Mass., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Colorkarma, an online resource for the design and creative community, partners with Texprocess Americas to present "The Studio," an educational series held throughout the conference. Industry strategist and founder Shoshana Burgett approached Texprocess during the pandemic to identify new ways to educate and engage audiences at the show. Burgett, Texprocess and Xochil Herrera Scheer, founder of the Chicago Pattern Maker, partnered together to develop The Studio series to highlight a range of technology trends occurring in the apparel market.
"We are excited to kick off 'The Studio' at Texprocess America," said Burgett. "The textile industry is ripe and ready for digital processes and advanced technology. The pandemic highlighted that other manufacturing industry tools apply to apparel. This three-day educational series will cover everything from automation, digitalization, 3D virtualization, digital twins, and micro-factories."
The Studio education series at Texprocess Americas will be conducted each day on the show floor and includes conversations with industry leaders from Tukatech, Henderson Sewing Machine Co., Twine Solutions, Alvanon, Shima Seiki, Bear Fiber, ClothingTech, Exenta from Aptean, and more. Texprocess Americas runs from May 17-19, 2022, in Atlanta, GA.
Texprocess, co-produced by Messe Frankfurt and SPESA, is the largest North American trade show displaying equipment and technology for the development, sourcing, and production of sewn products. The event unites manufacturers, distributors, and a variety of innovative specialists to explore the forward-moving technology of the textile industry.
To learn more about Colorkarma, visit https://colorkarma.com/
About Colorkarma
Colorkarma is an online resource focused on design for execution. Colorkarma provides a free educational platform for the design and creative community. Readers can learn by example, hearing directly from brands and industry experts to explore, share and learn best practices. Colorkarma uses real examples and an unbiased approach to transfer knowledge to the next generation bringing added value to their careers. Topics include design, packaging, textile, marketing, 3D, and wide format. Learn more at http://www.colorkarma.com
Media Contact
Shoshana Burgett, Colorkarma, 1 585 260 6862, shoshana@colorkarma.com
SOURCE Colorkarma