SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ColorTokens Inc. announced today that it has signed a partnership agreement with AssureAPM, a Scottish IT cybersecurity and performance monitoring solutions company. The partnership paves the way for AssureAPM to deliver the entire range of award-winning solutions that comprise the Xtended ZeroTrust Platform, including Xshield for Workload Visibility and Segmentation, Xprotect for Endpoint and Host Protection and Xassure for Zero Trust as a Service.
ColorTokens is the leader in deploying Zero Trust security at critical points throughout the network, combining deep visibility, simulation mode, segmentation, and endpoint lockdown delivered across hybrid networks spanning users, endpoints, servers, applications and workloads. The Xtended ZeroTrust Platform delivers all of this without any downtime, reboots, reconfiguration, hardware, onsite visits, or impact on business continuity – achieving unrivalled deployment capability.
"Our partnership with AssureAPM, extends the ColorTokens Xtended ZeroTrust offering to a wider range of enterprises across the United Kingdom and Ireland." says Lee-Ealey Newman, ColorTokens' Vice President, Channel for EMEA. "The notion that everything inside of an enterprise network can be trusted is increasingly regarded as an outdated assumption. To stay ahead of evolving cyberthreats, adopting micro-segmentation and a Zero Trust approach that extends to the endpoint has become mission critical for modern enterprises. AssureAPM is a true leader in their deep understanding of micro-segmentation, Zero Trust architecture, and endpoint protection, and we look forward to harnessing their expertise to deliver successful projects across network, data center and cloud environments together."
Doug More, CEO of AssureAPM, adds: "AssureAPM is pleased to be working with ColorTokens and to be a part of ColorTokens' journey as a market leader. Our commitment to delivering Zero Trust is underscored by the outstanding, cloud-delivered technology strategy that the ColorTokens Xtended ZeroTrust Platform delivers. We believe the combination of our experience and ColorTokens' award-winning product range will change the way that clients facilitate Zero Trust environments and address today's complex cybersecurity challenges."
ColorTokens Inc., a leader in cloud-delivered Zero Trust security, empowers global enterprises with a proactive approach to securing cloud workloads, dynamic applications, endpoints, and users. Through its award-winning security platform, ColorTokens delivers products and services that help businesses accurately assess and drastically improve their security posture. For more information, please visit http://www.colortokens.com.
