 Columbia Banking System

TACOMA, Wash., April 29, 2021

Notable Items for First Quarter 2021

  • Quarterly net income of $51.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.73
  • Net loans increased $248.7 million, or 3%, during the first quarter of 2021
  • Deposits increased $897.6 million, or 6%, during the first quarter of 2021
  • Net interest margin of 3.31%, a decrease of 21 basis points from the linked quarter
  • Nonperforming assets to period-end assets ratio decreased to 0.20%
  • Loan balances subject to deferral were down 51% from December 31, 2020
  • Regular cash dividend declared of $0.28 per share

Clint Stein, President and Chief Executive Officer of Columbia Banking System, Inc. and Columbia Bank (NASDAQ: COLB) ("Columbia"), said today upon the release of Columbia's first quarter 2021 earnings, "The momentum gained by our bankers at the end of 2020 accelerated during the quarter, resulting in record first-quarter, non-PPP loan production, exceptional deposit inflows, and record performance for the financial services group. Creating this momentum was intentional. Throughout the pandemic we remained forward-looking and focused on keeping our operations open safely while supporting the unique needs of both existing and new clients."

Mr. Stein continued, "I cannot be more proud of our team's efforts. Every one of our employees has helped our clients and communities weather the difficulties of an unprecedented year. During the quarter, we handled a higher number of PPP loan applications in the second round than we did in the first round, supporting existing and gaining new clients, and we handled the forgiveness process for first round PPP clients. Those not directly involved in the PPP program focused on growing our business. As the pandemic eases and communities fully reopen, we are well-positioned to take advantage of new opportunities."

Balance Sheet

Total assets at March 31, 2021 were $17.34 billion, an increase of $750.3 million from the linked quarter. Loans were $9.68 billion, up $248.7 million from December 31, 2020 as loan originations of $894.6 million were partially offset by loan payments and a decrease in loan utilization. Total Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans increased from $651.6 million at December 31, 2020 to $894.1 million at March 31, 2021, which includes $399.3 million from the first round of PPP loans from 2020 and $494.8 million from the more recent round of PPP loans in 2021. Interest-earning deposits with banks were $706.4 million, an increase of $271.5 million from the linked quarter. Debt securities available for sale were $5.50 billion at March 31, 2021, an increase of $286.2 million from $5.21 billion at December 31, 2020 as a result of purchases during the quarter partially offset by principal pay downs and a decline in unrealized gains. Total deposits at March 31, 2021 were $14.77 billion, an increase of $897.6 million from December 31, 2020 largely due to an increase in demand and other noninterest-bearing deposits. The deposit mix remained fairly consistent from December 31, 2020 with 50% noninterest-bearing and 50% interest-bearing.

Income Statement

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 was $124.0 million, a decrease of $7.1 million from the linked quarter and an increase of $1.6 million from the prior-year period. The decrease from the linked quarter is primarily due to interest income from loans, which decreased mainly due to lower average rates. In addition, the linked quarter included a $1.7 million recovery of interest related to a nonaccrual loan that paid off during the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in net interest income from the prior year period was primarily a result of a reduction in interest expense on Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances and deposits, partially offset by a decline in interest income on loans. The decrease in interest expense was due to lower average balances of FHLB advances and lower rates on deposits. The decline in interest income from loans was mainly due to lower average rates. For additional information regarding net interest income, see the "Net Interest Margin" section and the "Average Balances and Rates" tables.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Bank recorded a net provision recovery for credit losses for the first quarter of 2021 of $800 thousand compared to a net provision recovery of $4.7 million for the linked quarter and a net provision of $41.5 million for the comparable quarter in 2020.

Andy McDonald, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, commented, "Overall credit metrics for the quarter were relatively stable. There were no material changes in our nonaccruals or nonperforming assets or within the loan portfolio, and we saw a modest release from the provision stemming from the improving economic forecast. We are seeing positive signs that the economy is recovering from the pandemic, and our focus with our clients has shifted to their longer-term cash flow needs."

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $23.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of $396 thousand from the linked quarter and an increase of $2.0 million from the first quarter of 2020. The decrease compared to the linked quarter was principally due to lower loan revenue. The increase in noninterest income during the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same quarter in 2020 was principally due to an increase in loan revenue partially offset by a decrease in deposit account and treasury management fees. The increase in loan revenue compared to the first quarter of 2020 was due to mortgage banking revenue, which increased $3.4 million due to higher loan volume and increased premium per loan on sold loans. The decrease in deposit account and treasury management fees was driven by a decrease in overdraft fees of $988 thousand compared to the same quarter in 2020 due to an overall decrease in the number of transactions amidst the pandemic as well as clients generally carrying higher cash balances in their deposit accounts.

Chris Merrywell, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, "Our bankers have been busy delivering products and services that our clients value as we exit the pandemic. Our approach of staying open while maintaining the health and safety of our clients and our employees during the past year has resulted in expanded relationships and solid fee income. Mortgage volumes and sale executions continued to be very strong during the quarter, and our investment professional teams' performance was the best in our history."

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2021 was $83.6 million, a decrease of $741 thousand compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, principally due to a decrease in compensation and employee benefits expense partially offset by an increase in data processing and software expense. The decrease in compensation and employee benefits expense was mostly attributable to labor costs related to the origination of PPP loans. These labor costs are capitalized and amortized as a reduction to interest income over the life of the loan. The increase in data processing and software expense was driven by additional data processing expense associated with PPP loans.

Compared to the first quarter of 2020, noninterest expense decreased $712 thousand, principally due to a decrease in compensation and employee benefits expense partially offset by increases in data processing and software expense and regulatory premiums. The decrease in compensation and employee benefits expense and the increase in data processing and software expense are due to the items described in the preceding paragraph. The increase in regulatory premiums was the result of the Bank utilizing a portion of its Small Bank Assessment Credit during the first quarter of 2020 to pay for Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") deposit insurance premiums. The final portion of the credit was utilized during the second quarter of 2020.

The provision for unfunded loan commitments, a component of other noninterest expense, for the periods indicated are as follows:





Three Months Ended





March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020



March 31, 2020





(in thousands)

Provision (recapture) for unfunded loan commitments



$

1,500





$

(1,300)





$

1,000





























Net Interest Margin

Columbia's net interest margin (tax equivalent) for the first quarter of 2021 was 3.31%, a decrease of 21 basis points and 69 basis points from the linked quarter and prior-year period, respectively. The decrease in the net interest margin (tax equivalent) compared to the linked quarter was due to a decrease in interest income from loans as result of the lower rate environment, as well as the linked quarter including additional interest income related to a nonaccrual loan that was paid off during the quarter. Notably, the average cost of total deposits for the quarter was 4 basis points, a decrease of 1 basis point from the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in the net interest margin (tax equivalent) compared to the prior-year period was driven by higher average interest-earning deposits with banks at an average rate of 10 basis points as well as lower rates on the loan and securities portfolios. For additional information regarding net interest margin, see the "Average Balances and Rates" tables.

Columbia's operating net interest margin (tax equivalent)1 was 3.30% for the first quarter of 2021, which decreased 21 basis points compared to the linked quarter and decreased 72 basis points compared to the prior-year period. The decrease in the operating net interest margin for the first quarter of 2021 compared to the linked quarter and the decrease compared to the prior-year period were due to the items noted in the preceding paragraph.

The following table highlights the yield on our PPP loans for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended





March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020

Paycheck Protection Program loans



(dollars in thousands)

Interest income



$

9,097





$

9,218



Average balance



$

828,051





$

822,970



Yield



4.46

%



4.46

%

Aaron James Deer, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, stated, "While we are very encouraged by the strengthening economic outlook and steepening yield curve, our net interest margin may remain under modest pressure over the near term with some volatility stemming from PPP forgiveness. Longer term, we expect the margin to stabilize and ultimately expand as the rate environment improves and earning asset growth shifts back toward loans."

Asset Quality

At March 31, 2021, nonperforming assets to total assets decreased to 0.20% compared to 0.21% at December 31, 2020. Total nonperforming assets decreased $1.3 million from the linked quarter, primarily due to a decrease in agriculture nonaccrual loans.

The following table sets forth information regarding nonaccrual loans and total nonperforming assets:





March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020





(in thousands)

Nonaccrual loans:









Commercial loans:









Commercial real estate



$

7,317





$

7,712



Commercial business



13,551





13,222



Agriculture



10,629





11,614



Construction



191





217



Consumer loans:









One-to-four family residential real estate



1,751





2,001



Other consumer



142





40



Total nonaccrual loans



33,581





34,806



OREO and other personal property owned



521





553



Total nonperforming assets



$

34,102





$

35,359



Nonperforming assets to total loans was 0.35% at March 31, 2021 compared to 0.37% at December 31, 2020.

The following table provides an analysis of the Company's allowance for credit losses:





Three Months Ended





March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020



March 31, 2020





(in thousands)

Beginning balance



$

149,140





$

156,968





$

83,968



Impact of adopting ASC 326











1,632



Charge-offs:













Commercial loans:













Commercial real estate







(1,318)





(101)



Commercial business



(3,339)





(2,106)





(1,684)



Agriculture







(432)





(4,726)



Consumer loans:













One-to-four family residential real estate







(58)





(10)



Other consumer



(127)





(167)





(268)



Total charge-offs



(3,466)





(4,081)





(6,789)



Recoveries:













Commercial loans:













Commercial real estate



36





39





14



Commercial business



3,214





643





860



Agriculture



12





103





41



Construction



46





21





442



Consumer loans:













One-to-four family residential real estate



51





78





282



Other consumer



61





69





124



Total recoveries



3,420





953





1,763



Net charge-offs



(46)





(3,128)





(5,026)



Provision (recapture) for credit losses



(800)





(4,700)





41,500



Ending balance



$

148,294





$

149,140





$

122,074



The allowance for credit losses to period-end loans was 1.53% at March 31, 2021 compared to 1.58% at December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans2 was 1.69% at March 31, 2021 compared to 1.70% at December 31, 2020.

Loan Deferrals

The following table shows the loan balances subject to deferral for the periods indicated:





March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020





(in thousands)

Loan balances subject to deferral



$

71,426





$

146,725





















Organizational Update

COVID-19 Update

Columbia continues to adapt to evolving COVID-19 guidance from federal, state and local healthcare officials as the availability of vaccines increases throughout the Northwest. Throughout the quarter, we periodically updated team members on vaccination information, directing them to government and local resources for appointment instructions, efficacy and safety information. All social distancing, cleaning protocols and other safety measures taken by Columbia remain in place and the Bank's branch lobbies continue to serve clients in accordance with local guidance.

Cash Dividend Announcement

Columbia will pay a regular cash dividend of $0.28 per common share on May 26, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 12, 2021.

Conference Call Information

Columbia's management will discuss the first quarter 2021 financial results on a conference call scheduled for Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. ET). Interested parties may join the live-streamed event by using the site:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bqd4pgqe 

The conference call can also be accessed on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. ET) by calling 833-301-1160; Conference ID password:  2249249.

A replay of the call will be accessible beginning Friday, April 30, 2021 using the link below:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bqd4pgqe

About Columbia

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. The bank has been named one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," more than 10 times and was ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Retail Banking in the Northwest region by J.D. Power3 in the 2020 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study. Columbia was named the #1 bank in the Northwest on the Forbes 2020 list of "America's Best Banks" marking nearly 10 consecutive years on the publication's list of top financial institutions.

More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com.

______________________________

1 Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this earnings release for the reconciliation of operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) to net interest margin.

2 Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this earnings release for the reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to period-end loans to allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans.

3 Columbia Bank received the highest score in the Northwest region of the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study of customer satisfaction with their own retail bank. Visit jdpower.com/awards.

 

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Columbia's management's expectations regarding future events and developments such as future operating results, growth in loans and deposits, continued success of Columbia's style of banking and the strength of the local economy as well as the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Columbia's business, operations, financial performance and prospects. The words "will," "believe," "expect," "intend," "should," and "anticipate" or the negative of these words or words of similar construction are intended in part to help identify forward-looking statements. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. In addition to discussions about risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in Columbia's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (the "SEC") website at www.sec.gov and the Company's website at www.columbiabank.com, including the "Risk Factors," "Business" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q (as applicable), factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:

  • national and global economic conditions could be less favorable than expected or could have a more direct and pronounced effect on us than expected and adversely affect our ability to continue internal growth and maintain the quality of our earning assets;
  • the markets where we operate and make loans could face challenges;
  • the risks presented by the economy, which could adversely affect credit quality, collateral values, including real estate collateral, investment values, liquidity and loan originations and loan portfolio delinquency rates;
  • the efficiencies and enhanced financial and operating performance we expect to realize from investments in personnel, acquisitions and infrastructure may not be realized;
  • interest rate changes could significantly reduce net interest income and negatively affect asset yields and funding sources;
  • the effect of the discontinuation or replacement of LIBOR;
  • results of operations following strategic expansion, including the impact of acquired loans on our earnings, could differ from expectations;
  • changes in the scope and cost of FDIC insurance and other coverages;
  • changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies could materially affect our financial statements and how we report those results, and expectations and preliminary analysis relating to how such changes will affect our financial results could prove incorrect;
  • changes in laws and regulations affecting our businesses, including changes in the enforcement and interpretation of such laws and regulations by applicable governmental and regulatory agencies;
  • increased competition among financial institutions and nontraditional providers of financial services;
  • continued consolidation in the Northwest financial services industry resulting in the creation of larger financial institutions that have greater resources could change the competitive landscape;
  • the goodwill we have recorded in connection with acquisitions could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on our earnings and capital;
  • our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks, including security breaches, "denial of service attacks," "hacking" and identity theft;
  • any material failure or interruption of our information and communications systems;
  • inability to keep pace with technological changes;
  • our ability to effectively manage credit risk, interest rate risk, market risk, operational risk, legal risk, liquidity risk and regulatory and compliance risk;
  • failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures;
  • the effect of geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts and terrorist attacks;
  • our profitability measures could be adversely affected if we are unable to effectively manage our capital;
  • natural disasters, including earthquakes, tsunamis, flooding, fires and other unexpected events;
  • the effect of COVID-19 and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future, which has created significant impacts and uncertainties in U.S. and global markets;
  • changes in governmental policy and regulation, including measures taken in response to economic, business, political and social conditions, including with regard to COVID-19; and
  • the effects of any damage to our reputation resulting from developments related to any of the items identified above.

We believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to us on the date hereof. However, given the described uncertainties and risks, we cannot guarantee our future performance or results of operations and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by the federal securities laws. The factors noted above and the risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings should be considered when reading any forward-looking statements in this release.

Contacts:

Clint Stein,



Aaron James Deer,



President and



Executive Vice President and



Chief Executive Officer



Chief Financial Officer











Investor Relations







InvestorRelations@columbiabank.com







253-471-4065







(COLB-ER)





 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













Columbia Banking System, Inc.















Unaudited









March 31,



December 31,











2021



2020











(in thousands)

ASSETS





Cash and due from banks









$

178,096





$

218,899



Interest-earning deposits with banks









706,389





434,867



Total cash and cash equivalents









884,485





653,766



Debt securities available for sale at fair value (amortized cost of $5,417,373 and $4,997,529, respectively)



5,496,290





5,210,134



Equity securities









13,425





13,425



Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock at cost







10,280





10,280



Loans held for sale









26,176





26,481



Loans, net of unearned income









9,676,318





9,427,660



Less: Allowance for credit losses







148,294





149,140



Loans, net









9,528,024





9,278,520



Interest receivable









52,667





54,831



Premises and equipment, net









160,179





162,059



Other real estate owned









521





553



Goodwill









765,842





765,842



Other intangible assets, net









24,810





26,734



Other assets









372,417





382,154



Total assets









$

17,335,116





$

16,584,779



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Deposits:















Noninterest-bearing









$

7,424,472





$

6,913,214



Interest-bearing









7,342,994





6,956,648



Total deposits









14,767,466





13,869,862



FHLB advances









7,400





7,414



Securities sold under agreements to repurchase







38,624





73,859



Subordinated debentures









35,046





35,092



Other liabilities









211,517





250,945



Total liabilities









15,060,053





14,237,172



Commitments and contingent liabilities















Shareholders' equity:

















March 31,



December 31,











2021



2020











(in thousands)









Preferred stock (no par value)















Authorized shares

2,000





2,000











Common stock (no par value)















Authorized shares

115,000





115,000











Issued

73,923





73,782





1,661,129





1,660,998



Outstanding

71,739





71,598











Retained earnings









607,040





575,248



Accumulated other comprehensive income







77,728





182,195



Treasury stock at cost

2,184





2,184





(70,834)





(70,834)



Total shareholders' equity









2,275,063





2,347,607



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity







$

17,335,116





$

16,584,779



 

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME













Columbia Banking System, Inc.



Three Months Ended

Unaudited



March 31,



December 31,



March 31,





2021



2020



2020

Interest Income



(in thousands except per share amounts)

Loans



$

100,315





$

107,402





$

107,366



Taxable securities



22,816





23,045





21,088



Tax-exempt securities



2,759





2,668





2,302



Deposits in banks



152





181





141



Total interest income



126,042





133,296





130,897



Interest Expense













Deposits



1,485





1,626





3,642



FHLB advances and Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") borrowings



72





73





4,229



Subordinated debentures



468





467





468



Other borrowings



23





18





136



Total interest expense



2,048





2,184





8,475



Net Interest Income



123,994





131,112





122,422



Provision (recapture) for credit losses



(800)





(4,700)





41,500



Net interest income after provision (recapture) for credit losses



124,794





135,812





80,922



Noninterest Income













Deposit account and treasury management fees



6,358





6,481





7,788



Card revenue



3,733





3,497





3,518



Financial services and trust revenue



3,381





3,349





3,065



Loan revenue



7,369





7,960





4,590



Bank owned life insurance



1,560





1,619





1,596



Investment securities gains, net







36





249



Other



765





620





401



Total noninterest income



23,166





23,562





21,207



Noninterest Expense













Compensation and employee benefits



51,736





53,704





54,842



Occupancy



9,006





9,270





9,197



Data processing and software (1)



8,451





7,274





7,099



Legal and professional fees



2,815





3,573





2,102



Amortization of intangibles



1,924





2,011





2,310



Business and Occupation ("B&O") taxes



1,259





1,543





624



Advertising and promotion



760





1,644





1,305



Regulatory premiums



1,105





1,062





34



Net cost (benefit) of operation of other real estate owned



(63)





33





12



Other (1)



6,566





4,186





6,746



Total noninterest expense



83,559





84,300





84,271



Income before income taxes



64,401





75,074





17,858



Provision for income taxes



12,548





16,774





3,230



Net Income



$

51,853





$

58,300





$

14,628



Earnings per common share













Basic



$

0.73





$

0.82





$

0.20



Diluted



$

0.73





$

0.82





$

0.20



Dividends declared per common share - regular



$

0.28





$

0.28





$

0.28



Dividends declared per common share - special











0.22



Dividends declared per common share - total



$

0.28





$

0.28





$

0.50



Weighted average number of common shares outstanding



70,869





70,732





71,206



Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding



71,109





70,838





71,264



__________

(1)  Prior periods adjusted to conform to current period presentation.

 

 

FINANCIAL STATISTICS













Columbia Banking System, Inc.



Three Months Ended

Unaudited



March 31,



December 31,



March 31,





2021



2020



2020

Earnings



(dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

Net interest income



$

123,994





$

131,112





$

122,422



Provision (recapture) for credit losses



$

(800)





$

(4,700)





$

41,500



Noninterest income



$

23,166





$

23,562





$

21,207



Noninterest expense



$

83,559





$

84,300





$

84,271



Net income



$

51,853





$

58,300





$

14,628



Per Common Share













Earnings (basic)



$

0.73





$

0.82





$

0.20



Earnings (diluted)



$

0.73





$

0.82





$

0.20



Book value



$

31.71





$

32.79





$

30.93



Tangible book value per common share (1)



$

20.69





$

21.72





$

19.76



Averages













Total assets



$

16,891,682





$

16,477,246





$

13,995,632



Interest-earning assets



$

15,419,371





$

15,010,392





$

12,487,550



Loans



$

9,586,984





$

9,533,655





$

8,815,755



Securities, including equity securities and FHLB stock



$

5,230,304





$

4,765,158





$

3,618,567



Deposits



$

14,212,616





$

13,864,027





$

10,622,379



Interest-bearing deposits



$

7,121,300





$

6,873,405





$

5,383,203



Interest-bearing liabilities



$

7,217,471





$

6,954,287





$

6,375,931



Noninterest-bearing deposits



$

7,091,316





$

6,990,622





$

5,239,176



Shareholders' equity



$

2,346,593





$

2,311,070





$

2,193,051



Financial Ratios













Return on average assets



1.23

%



1.42

%



0.42

%

Return on average common equity



8.84

%



10.09

%



2.67

%

Return on average tangible common equity (1)



13.73

%



15.79

%



4.72

%

Average equity to average assets



13.89

%



14.03

%



15.67

%

Shareholders' equity to total assets



13.12

%



14.16

%



15.77

%

Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)



8.97

%



9.85

%



10.68

%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)



3.31

%



3.52

%



4.00

%

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (2)



55.90

%



53.70

%



57.73

%

Operating efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (1)



55.30

%



53.03

%



57.24

%

Noninterest expense ratio



1.98

%



2.05

%



2.41

%



















March 31,



December 31,





Period-end



2021



2020





Total assets



$

17,335,116





$

16,584,779







Loans, net of unearned income



$

9,676,318





$

9,427,660







Allowance for credit losses



$

148,294





$

149,140







Securities, including equity securities and FHLB stock



$

5,519,995





$

5,233,839







Deposits



$

14,767,466





$

13,869,862







Shareholders' equity



$

2,275,063





$

2,347,607







Nonperforming assets













Nonaccrual loans



$

33,581





$

34,806







Other real estate owned ("OREO") and other personal property owned ("OPPO")



521





553







  Total nonperforming assets



$

34,102





$

35,359







Nonperforming loans to period-end loans



0.35

%



0.37

%





Nonperforming assets to period-end assets



0.20

%



0.21

%





Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans



1.53

%



1.58

%





Net loan charge-offs (for the three months ended)



$

46





$

3,128







__________

(1)  This is a non-GAAP measure. See section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on the last three pages of this earnings release for a reconciliation to the 

       most comparable GAAP measure.

(2)  Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a tax equivalent basis and noninterest income on a tax equivalent basis.

 

 

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS





















Columbia Banking System, Inc.



Three Months Ended

Unaudited



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,





2021



2020



2020



2020



2020

Earnings



(dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

Net interest income



$

123,994





$

131,112





$

124,726





$

121,851





$

122,422



Provision (recapture) for credit losses



$

(800)





$

(4,700)





$

7,400





$

33,500





$

41,500



Noninterest income



$

23,166





$

23,562





$

22,472





$

37,259





$

21,207



Noninterest expense



$

83,559





$

84,300





$

85,115





$

80,833





$

84,271



Net income



$

51,853





$

58,300





$

44,734





$

36,582





$

14,628



Per Common Share





















Earnings (basic)



$

0.73





$

0.82





$

0.63





$

0.52





$

0.20



Earnings (diluted)



$

0.73





$

0.82





$

0.63





$

0.52





$

0.20



Book value



$

31.71





$

32.79





$

32.14





$

31.80





$

30.93



Averages





















Total assets



$

16,891,682





$

16,477,246





$

15,965,485





$

15,148,488





$

13,995,632



Interest-earning assets



$

15,419,371





$

15,010,392





$

14,492,435





$

13,657,719





$

12,487,550



Loans



$

9,586,984





$

9,533,655





$

9,744,336





$

9,546,099





$

8,815,755



Securities, including equity securities and FHLB stock



$

5,230,304





$

4,765,158





$

3,948,041





$

3,591,693





$

3,618,567



Deposits



$

14,212,616





$

13,864,027





$

13,318,485





$

12,220,415





$

10,622,379



Interest-bearing deposits



$

7,121,300





$

6,873,405





$

6,527,695





$

6,037,107





$

5,383,203



Interest-bearing liabilities



$

7,217,471





$

6,954,287





$

6,659,119





$

6,514,012





$

6,375,931



Noninterest-bearing deposits



$

7,091,316





$

6,990,622





$

6,790,790





$

6,183,308





$

5,239,176



Shareholders' equity



$

2,346,593





$

2,311,070





$

2,293,771





$

2,254,349





$

2,193,051



Financial Ratios





















Return on average assets



1.23

%



1.42

%



1.12

%



0.97

%



0.42

%

Return on average common equity



8.84

%



10.09

%



7.80

%



6.49

%



2.67

%

Average equity to average assets



13.89

%



14.03

%



14.37

%



14.88

%



15.67

%

Shareholders' equity to total assets



13.12

%



14.16

%



14.18

%



14.30

%



15.77

%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)



3.31

%



3.52

%



3.47

%



3.64

%



4.00

%

Period-end





















Total assets



$

17,335,116





$

16,584,779





$

16,233,424





$

15,920,944





$

14,038,503



Loans, net of unearned income



$

9,676,318





$

9,427,660





$

9,688,947





$

9,771,898





$

8,933,321



Allowance for credit losses



$

148,294





$

149,140





$

156,968





$

151,546





$

122,074



Securities, including equity securities and FHLB stock



$

5,519,995





$

5,233,839





$

4,305,425





$

3,723,492





$

3,591,408



Deposits



$

14,767,466





$

13,869,862





$

13,600,260





$

13,131,477





$

10,812,756



Shareholders' equity



$

2,275,063





$

2,347,607





$

2,301,981





$

2,276,755





$

2,213,602



Goodwill



$

765,842





$

765,842





$

765,842





$

765,842





$

765,842



Other intangible assets, net



$

24,810





$

26,734





$

28,745





$

30,938





$

33,148



Nonperforming assets





















Nonaccrual loans



$

33,581





$

34,806





$

47,231





$

53,732





$

47,647



OREO and OPPO



521





553





623





747





510



  Total nonperforming assets



$

34,102





$

35,359





$

47,854





$

54,479





$

48,157



Nonperforming loans to period-end loans



0.35

%



0.37

%



0.49

%



0.55

%



0.53

%

Nonperforming assets to period-end assets



0.20

%



0.21

%



0.29

%



0.34

%



0.34

%

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans



1.53

%



1.58

%



1.62

%



1.55

%



1.37

%

Net loan charge-offs



$

46





$

3,128





$

1,978





$

4,028





$

5,026



 

 

LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION





















Columbia Banking System, Inc.





















Unaudited



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,





2021



2020



2020



2020



2020

Loan Portfolio Composition - Dollars



(dollars in thousands)

Commercial loans:





















  Commercial real estate



$

4,081,915





$

4,062,313





$

4,027,035





$

4,032,643





$

3,969,974



  Commercial business



3,792,813





3,597,968





3,836,009





3,859,513





3,169,668



  Agriculture



751,800





779,627





850,290





845,950





754,491



  Construction



282,534





268,663





273,176





304,015





308,186



Consumer loans:





















  One-to-four family residential real estate



735,314





683,570





665,432





692,837





690,506



  Other consumer



31,942





35,519





37,005





36,940





40,496



Total loans



9,676,318





9,427,660





9,688,947





9,771,898





8,933,321



Less:  Allowance for credit losses



(148,294)





(149,140)





(156,968)





(151,546)





(122,074)



Total loans, net



$

9,528,024





$

9,278,520





$

9,531,979





$

9,620,352





$

8,811,247



Loans held for sale



$

26,176





$

26,481





$

24,407





$

28,803





$

9,701











March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,

Loan Portfolio Composition - Percentages



2021



2020



2020



2020



2020

Commercial loans:





















  Commercial real estate



42.2

%



43.0

%



41.5

%



41.2

%



44.5

%

  Commercial business



39.2

%



38.2

%



39.6

%



39.5

%



35.5

%

  Agriculture



7.8

%



8.3

%



8.8

%



8.7

%



8.4

%

  Construction



2.9

%



2.8

%



2.8

%



3.1

%



3.4

%

Consumer loans:





















  One-to-four family residential real estate



7.6

%



7.3

%



6.9

%



7.1

%



7.7

%

  Other consumer



0.3

%



0.4

%



0.4

%



0.4

%



0.5

%

Total loans



100.0

%



100.0

%



100.0

%



100.0

%



100.0

%

 

 

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION





















Columbia Banking System, Inc.





















Unaudited

























March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,





2021



2020



2020



2020



2020

Deposit Composition - Dollars



(dollars in thousands)

Demand and other noninterest-bearing



$

7,424,472





$

6,913,214





$

6,897,054





$

6,719,437





$

5,323,908



Money market



2,913,689





2,780,922





2,708,949





2,586,376





2,313,717



Interest-bearing demand



1,512,808





1,433,083





1,322,618





1,274,058





1,131,874



Savings



1,282,151





1,169,721





1,109,155





1,035,723





905,931



Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of

   deposit



662,461





656,273





635,980





623,496





405,810



Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000



198,568





201,805





204,578





210,357





214,449



Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or more



107,421





108,935





105,041





104,330





109,659



Certificates of deposit insured by the CD Option of

   IntraFi Network Deposits



25,929





23,105





22,609





17,078





17,171



Brokered certificates of deposit



5,000





5,000





5,000





8,427





12,259



Reciprocal money market accounts



634,967





577,804





589,276





552,195





377,980



Subtotal



14,767,466





13,869,862





13,600,260





13,131,477





10,812,758



Valuation adjustment resulting from acquisition

   accounting



















(2)



Total deposits



$

14,767,466





$

13,869,862





$

13,600,260





$

13,131,477





$

10,812,756



 

 





March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,

Deposit Composition - Percentages



2021



2020



2020



2020



2020

Demand and other noninterest-bearing



50.4

%



49.8

%



50.7

%



51.2

%



49.2

%

Money market



19.7

%



20.1

%



19.9

%



19.7

%



21.4

%

Interest-bearing demand



10.2

%



10.3

%



9.7

%



9.7

%



10.5

%

Savings



8.7

%



8.4

%



8.2

%



7.9

%



8.4

%

Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of

   deposit



4.5

%



4.7

%



4.7

%



4.7

%



3.8

%

Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000



1.3

%



1.5

%



1.5

%



1.6

%



2.0

%

Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or more



0.7

%



0.8

%



0.8

%



0.8

%



1.0

%

Certificates of deposit insured by the CD Option of

   IntraFi Network Deposits



0.2

%



0.2

%



0.2

%



0.1

%



0.2

%

Brokered certificates of deposit



%



%



%



0.1

%



0.1

%

Reciprocal money market accounts



4.3

%



4.2

%



4.3

%



4.2

%



3.4

%

Total



100.0

%



100.0

%



100.0

%



100.0

%



100.0

%

 

 

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES





















Columbia Banking System, Inc.





















Unaudited





























Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended





March 31, 2021



March 31, 2020





Average

Balances



Interest

Earned / Paid



Average

Rate



Average

Balances



Interest

Earned / Paid



Average

Rate





(dollars in thousands)

ASSETS

























Loans, net (1)(2)



$

9,586,984





$

101,477





4.29

%



$

8,815,755





$

108,665





4.96

%

Taxable securities



4,624,175





22,816





2.00

%



3,209,110





21,088





2.64

%

Tax exempt securities (2)



606,129





3,492





2.34

%



409,457





2,914





2.86

%

Interest-earning deposits with banks



602,083





152





0.10

%



53,228





141





1.07

%

Total interest-earning assets



15,419,371





127,937





3.36

%



12,487,550





132,808





4.28

%

Other earning assets



242,684













232,361











Noninterest-earning assets



1,229,627













1,275,721











Total assets



$

16,891,682













$

13,995,632











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Money market accounts



$

3,450,750





$

699





0.08

%



$

2,633,931





$

1,728





0.26

%

Interest-bearing demand



1,449,642





265





0.07

%



1,125,691





484





0.17

%

Savings accounts



1,221,431





40





0.01

%



897,276





43





0.02

%

Interest-bearing public funds, other than

   certificates of deposit



663,158





276





0.17

%



355,401





903





1.02

%

Certificates of deposit



336,319





205





0.25

%



370,904





484





0.52

%

Total interest-bearing deposits



7,121,300





1,485





0.08

%



5,383,203





3,642





0.27

%

FHLB advances and FRB borrowings



7,408





72





3.94

%



909,110





4,229





1.87

%

Subordinated debentures



35,072





468





5.41

%



35,253





468





5.34

%

Other borrowings and interest-bearing

   liabilities



53,691





23





0.17

%



48,365





136





1.13

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities



7,217,471





2,048





0.12

%



6,375,931





8,475





0.53

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits



7,091,316













5,239,176











Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



236,302













187,474











Shareholders' equity



2,346,593













2,193,051











Total liabilities & shareholders'

   equity



$

16,891,682













$

13,995,632











Net interest income (tax equivalent)



$

125,889













$

124,333







Net interest margin (tax equivalent)



3.31

%











4.00

%

__________

(1)     Nonaccrual loans have been included in the tables as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned 

         discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $8.3

         million and $2.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The incremental accretion income on

         acquired loans was $1.1 million and $1.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(2)     Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $1.2 

         million and $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to 

         interest earned on tax exempt securities was $733 thousand and $612 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020,

         respectively.

 

 

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES





















Columbia Banking System, Inc.





















Unaudited





























Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended





March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020





Average

Balances



Interest

Earned / Paid



Average

Rate



Average

Balances



Interest

Earned / Paid



Average

Rate





(dollars in thousands)

ASSETS

























Loans, net (1)(2)



$

9,586,984





$

101,477





4.29

%



$

9,533,655





$

108,576





4.53

%

Taxable securities



4,624,175





22,816





2.00

%



4,207,607





23,045





2.18

%

Tax exempt securities (2)



606,129





3,492





2.34

%



557,551





3,377





2.41

%

Interest-earning deposits with banks



602,083





152





0.10

%



711,579





181





0.10

%

Total interest-earning assets



15,419,371





127,937





3.36

%



15,010,392





135,179





3.58

%

Other earning assets



242,684













239,798











Noninterest-earning assets



1,229,627













1,227,056











Total assets



$

16,891,682













$

16,477,246











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Money market accounts



$

3,450,750





$

699





0.08

%



$

3,395,343





$

732





0.09

%

Interest-bearing demand



1,449,642





265





0.07

%



1,359,222





293





0.09

%

Savings accounts



1,221,431





40





0.01

%



1,141,165





36





0.01

%

Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit



663,158





276





0.17

%



638,107





310





0.19

%

Certificates of deposit



336,319





205





0.25

%



339,568





255





0.30

%

Total interest-bearing deposits



7,121,300





1,485





0.08

%



6,873,405





1,626





0.09

%

FHLB advances and FRB borrowings



7,408





72





3.94

%



7,420





73





3.91

%

Subordinated debentures



35,072





468





5.41

%



35,115





467





5.29

%

Other borrowings and interest-bearing liabilities



53,691





23





0.17

%



38,347





18





0.19

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities



7,217,471





2,048





0.12

%



6,954,287





2,184





0.12

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits



7,091,316













6,990,622











Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



236,302













221,267











Shareholders' equity



2,346,593













2,311,070











Total liabilities & shareholders' equity



$

16,891,682













$

16,477,246











Net interest income (tax equivalent)



$

125,889













$

132,995







Net interest margin (tax equivalent)



3.31

%











3.52

%

__________

(1)     Nonaccrual loans have been included in the tables as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned 

         discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $8.3

         million and $9.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. The incremental accretion

         income on acquired loans was $1.1 million and $1.3 million the three months ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020,

         respectively.

(2)     Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $1.2

          million for both the three months ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned

          on tax exempt securities was $733 thousand and $709 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020,

          respectively.

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company considers its operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratios to be useful measurements as they more closely reflect the ongoing operating performance of the Company. Despite the usefulness of the operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio to the Company, there are no standardized definitions for them. As a result, the Company's calculations may not be comparable with other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following tables reconcile the Company's calculation of the operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio:





Three Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,



March 31,





2021



2020



2020

Operating net interest margin non-GAAP reconciliation:



(dollars in thousands)

Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)



$

125,889





$

132,995





$

124,333



Adjustments to arrive at operating net interest income (tax equivalent):













Incremental accretion income on acquired loans



(1,055)





(1,323)





(1,491)



Premium amortization on acquired securities



520





606





1,127



Interest reversals on nonaccrual loans (2)







146





788



Operating net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)



$

125,354





$

132,424





$

124,757



Average interest earning assets



$

15,419,371





$

15,010,392





$

12,487,550



Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)



3.31

%



3.52

%



4.00

%

Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)



3.30

%



3.51

%



4.02

%









Three Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,



March 31,





2021



2020



2020

Operating efficiency ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:



(dollars in thousands)

Noninterest expense (numerator A)



$

83,559





$

84,300





$

84,271



Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest expense:













Net benefit (cost) of operation of OREO and OPPO



73





(32)





(4)



Loss on asset disposals



(6)









(4)



Business and Occupation ("B&O") taxes



(1,259)





(1,543)





(624)



Operating noninterest expense (numerator B)



$

82,367





$

82,725





$

83,639

















Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)



$

125,889





$

132,995





$

124,333



Noninterest income



23,166





23,562





21,207



Bank owned life insurance tax equivalent adjustment



415





430





424



Total revenue (tax equivalent) (denominator A)



$

149,470





$

156,987





$

145,964

















Operating net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)



$

125,354





$

132,424





$

124,757



Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest income (tax equivalent):













Investment securities gain, net







(36)





(249)



Gain on asset disposals







(381)





(21)



Operating noninterest income (tax equivalent)



23,581





23,575





21,361



Total operating revenue (tax equivalent) (denominator B)



$

148,935





$

155,999





$

146,118



Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (numerator A/denominator A)



55.90

%



53.70

%



57.73

%

Operating efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (numerator B/denominator B)



55.30

%



53.03

%



57.24

%

__________

(1) Tax-exempt interest income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to net interest income of $1.9

      million for each of the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020.

(2) Beginning January 2021, interest reversals on nonaccrual loans is no longer a component of these non-GAAP financial measures.

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued

The Company considers its pre-tax, pre-provision income to be a useful measurement in evaluating the earnings of the Company as it provides a method to assess income. Despite the usefulness of this measure to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the pre-tax, pre-provision income:





Three Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,



March 31,





2021



2020



2020

Pre-tax, pre-provision income:



(in thousands)

Income before income taxes



$

64,401





$

75,074





$

17,858



Provision (recapture) for credit losses



(800)





(4,700)





41,500



Pre-tax, pre-provision income



$

63,601





$

70,374





$

59,358



The Company considers its tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share ratio to be useful measurements in evaluating the capital adequacy of the Company as they provide a method to assess management's success in utilizing our tangible capital. Despite the usefulness of these ratios to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for them. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following tables reconcile the Company's calculation of the tangible common equity ratio:





March 31,



December 31,



March 31,





2021



2020



2020

Tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share non-GAAP

   reconciliation:



(dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

Shareholders' equity (numerator A)



$

2,275,063





$

2,347,607





$

2,213,602



Adjustments to arrive at tangible common equity:













Goodwill



(765,842)





(765,842)





(765,842)



Other intangible assets, net



(24,810)





(26,734)





(33,148)



Tangible common equity (numerator B)



$

1,484,411





$

1,555,031





$

1,414,612



Total assets (denominator A)



$

17,335,116





$

16,584,779





$

14,038,503



Adjustments to arrive at tangible assets:













Goodwill



(765,842)





(765,842)





(765,842)



Other intangible assets, net



(24,810)





(26,734)





(33,148)



Tangible assets (denominator B)



$

16,544,464





$

15,792,203





$

13,239,513



Shareholders' equity to total assets (numerator A/denominator A)



13.12

%



14.16

%



15.77

%

Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (numerator B/denominator B)



8.97

%



9.85

%



10.68

%

Common shares outstanding (denominator C)



71,739





71,598





71,575



Book value per common share (numerator A/denominator C)



$

31.71





$

32.79





$

30.93



Tangible book value per common share (numerator B/denominator C)



$

20.69





$

21.72





$

19.76



 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued

The Company considers its ratio of allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans, to be a useful measurement in evaluating the adequacy of the amount of allowance for credit losses to loans of the Company as PPP loans are guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration and thus do not require the same amount of reserve for credit losses as do other loans. Despite the usefulness of this ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans:





March 31,



December 31,





2021



2020

Allowance coverage ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:



(dollars in thousands)

Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") (numerator)



$

148,294





$

149,140













Total loans (denominator A)



9,676,318





9,427,660



Less: PPP loans (0% Allowance)



894,080





651,585



Total loans, net of PPP loans (denominator B)



$

8,782,238





$

8,776,075













ACL to period end loans (numerator / denominator A)



1.53

%



1.58

%

ACL to period end loans, excluding PPP loans (numerator / denominator B)



1.69

%



1.70

%

The Company also considers its return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement as it evaluates the Company's ongoing ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the business can be evaluated, whether acquired or developed internally. Despite the usefulness of this ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following tables reconcile the Company's calculation of the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity ratio:





Three Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,



March 31,





2021



2020



2020

Return on average tangible common equity non-GAAP reconciliation:



(dollars in thousands)

Net income (numerator A)



$

51,853





$

58,300





$

14,628



Adjustments to arrive at tangible income applicable to common shareholders:













Amortization of intangibles



1,924





2,011





2,310



Tax effect on intangible amortization



(404)





(422)





(485)



Tangible income applicable to common shareholders (numerator B)



$

53,373





$

59,889





$

16,453



Average shareholders' equity (denominator A)



$

2,346,593





$

2,311,070





$

2,193,051



Adjustments to arrive at average tangible common equity:













Average intangibles



(791,714)





(793,510)





(800,079)



Average tangible common equity (denominator B)



$

1,554,879





$

1,517,560





$

1,392,972



Return on average common equity (numerator A/denominator A) (1)



8.84

%



10.09

%



2.67

%

Return on average tangible common equity (numerator B/denominator B) (2)



13.73

%



15.79

%



4.72

%

__________

(1) For the purpose of this ratio, interim net income has been annualized.

(2) For the purpose of this ratio, interim tangible income applicable to common shareholders has been annualized.

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/columbia-banking-system-announces-first-quarter-2021-results-and-quarterly-cash-dividend-301279790.html

