YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We're one week away from the 175th Canfield Fair! After the fair was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, our entire community was sad to hear we wouldn't be able to participate in such a lasting tradition. However, just like we say here at Boak & Sons, safety always comes first. Boak & Sons is ready to come back to the fair and see all of our friends, family and customers again!
Boak & Sons has been an active participant in the Canfield Fair for decades, with a booth set up every season. The booth includes samples of our roofing, siding, gutter, and insulation materials as well as photos from previous projects. We also give out free water and encourage fair attendees to simply stop and say hello!
"We were heartbroken when the Canfield Fair was cancelled last year," says Sam. "But we understood that safety had to come first. We're thrilled to be able to go back this year to set up out booth and see everyone again. Though we may not be hugging or shaking hands, it will still be wonderful to see our friends, customers and partners again like we've done for so many years."
Our employees will be at the fair all week to answer any questions about residential or commercial projects. If you have questions about your residential roofing, gutters, siding or other projects we're here to help! We'll also have representatives from our commercial roofing department to discuss any commercial roofing, gutters, insulation or any other of our services. If you're interested in working on a commercial contracting project with Boak & Sons, be sure to ask about our Roof Asset Management Program! Most importantly, we'll be there to catch up with everyone that we missed last year! Of course, Sam Boak will be at the fair to greet everyone as well. We can't wait to see everyone again!
If you have immediate concerns about a roofing project, gutters, siding, or insulation, give us a call at 330-793-5646 or visit http://www.boakandsons.com/contact to schedule your free estimate today!
