MIAMI, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syncrolift®, the world's market leader in shiplift technology, headquartered in Norway, with a market share in excess of 85% installations in 67 countries worldwide, will be on display this week on Stand # C04-32 at the Nor-Shipping exhibition from April 4th - 7th.
The eponymous shiplift supplier is the only company in the world competent to provide OEM support for Syncrolifts and will be showing its FastDocking™ products which assist shipyards in both improved productivity and the speed of docking operation.
Syncrolift® has served commercial shipyards all over the world for more than 65 years, building all types of vessels from tugs to passenger ships, tankers, and bulk carriers. The Navies of over 40 countries are also served by Syncrolift, which has built lifts for Nuclear-powered submarines, Naval vessels of all types from cruisers to frigates. The heaviest lift; the longest lift; the widest lift and the lift with the heaviest concentration of load are all Syncrolifts. The largest warship ever lifted has been lifted in the USA on a Syncrolift®.
When your product has such a long life, support in service is of the greatest importance and Syncrolift® meets customer requirements locally with Service Stations worldwide in Norway, Dubai, Singapore, Australia, and USA. In addition, customers can get 24/7 support online with remote fault diagnosis so that operations can continue with minimal delay.
Yachts and Super-yachts are getting bigger and bigger every day, and the pleasure market sector is among the fastest-growing market sector with the latest designs with unconventional hull forms and propulsion systems. FastDocking™ provides docking facilities for boats where modern features preclude the positioning of blocks as on a conventional lift.
Syncrolift's Flex-Trolley moves ships around the yard safely, quickly, and without the potential for hull damage from lifting straps. In addition, a higher storage density can be achieved onshore without the need to allow space for lifting gantries. Furthermore, the design of the Flex-Trolley means much-reduced wheel loads with a consequential reduction in civil costs in the yard.
Syncrolift® conducts all its engineering and project management from its headquarters in Vestby, Norway. For more information about Syncrolift®, please come by our stand at Nor-Shipping or contact the office closest to you at:
Norway – Kleverveien 3, 1543 Vestby, Norway Phone: +47 64 90 79 10
Dubai – Dubai Investment Park, Dubai, UAE Phone: +97150 651 0371
Singapore – 420 North Bridge Rd, 03-29, North Bridge Center, 88727, Singapore
USA – 9100 South Dadeland Boulevard, Miami FL, USA 33156 Phone: +1 305 733 3079
