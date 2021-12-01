NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Insticator, the leader in engagement solutions for publishers, today announced an integration with leading data connectivity platform, LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), providing Insticator's publishing partners with access to LiveRamp's Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS), a turn-key addressability solution that connects publisher and brand identity to shape media experiences and measure effectiveness. Through this new partnership with LiveRamp, Insticator will be able to provide reliable and streamlined first-party data activation to its roster of publishers, alongside its commenting platform and suite of content engagement and data tools.
With a cookie-less future looming on the horizon, it is now more than ever critical for publishers to strengthen and amplify their first-party data strategies, in order to be able to successfully navigate this new climate and stay competitive. Insticator has been leading the charge in forging and deepening direct relationships between publishers and their audiences with the help of its commenting platform and engagement products allowing for publishers to have better control over the quality of their audience and ads.
ATS helps publishers recognize known users on their sites via authentication events, such as a login or newsletter sign-up. Data that is willingly shared by users via authentications, with appropriate transparency and choice, allows publishers to better personalize their user experience. In return, when marketers buy authenticated inventory, publishers often see higher budgets, increased yields, and better eCPMs. Importantly, ATS works across channels - browsers, apps and connected TV (CTV) - and is designed to perform without a reliance on device-based IDs, such as third-party cookies.
"With the eventual sun-setting of third-party cookies, increased regulatory restrictions around IDFAs and ongoing developments in privacy regulations, we recognize the critical need publishers and advertisers have for first-party data that they can maintain and control in a privacy-first way," said Zack Dugow, CEO of Insticator. "Having this first-party data and more addressability options is key to gleaning and preserving valuable user data and insights in the post-cookie landscape, alongside helping us create an improved personalized experience for users across all publisher sites we work with. We're excited to partner with LiveRamp as a part of our cookie-less strategy, now supporting ATS. Identity and analytics are a key part of Insticator's success.
"This partnership unlocks a new premium demand marketplace for Insticator's publishing partners, giving them a process to activate their authenticated inventory easily across channels and formats, including cookieable and cookieless environments," said Travis Clinger, SVP, addressability & ecosystem, LiveRamp. "Equally as important, if not more so, however, is the fact that ATS helps power people-based addressable media buys across the ecosystem, without diminishing individual trust, transparency and control. And we know that people-based campaigns perform better, period. It's really a win-win-win for all. Publishers maintain control and get better yields; advertisers receive improved targeting and measurement; and individuals receive a personalized user experience."
About Insticator:
Insticator is the global leader in increasing engagement for publishers through interactive content and community building. Our suite of engagement products empowers publishers and consumers alike to amplify their voices and express their opinions in safe, interactive environments. From our human-moderated Commenting Unit that facilitates healthy, respectful discourse to our Content Engagement Unit that enables audiences to share their opinions and interact with content that speaks directly to them, Insticator reaches over 350 million consumers monthly. Our vast network of premium publishing partners includes Gannet, USA Today, Major League Baseball, Ancestry, WebMD, Fox Sports, and more. Headquartered in Miami & New York City, Insticator's global footprint spans Canada, India, the Philippines, Ukraine and the United Kingdom. Visit Insticator.com to learn more.
About LiveRamp:
LiveRamp is the leading data connectivity platform for the safe and effective use of data. Powered by core identity resolution capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp's fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the world's top brands, agencies, and publishers. For more information, visit LiveRamp.com.
