NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Commerce Canal, a New York based eCommerce and marketing agency has formalized their partnership with two independently owned and operated UPS Store locations in Brooklyn, New York to provide cost-effective ways to repair, refurbish, repackage or recycle customer returns and shipments for key eCommerce sites and platforms including:
- Amazon Seller Central
- Walmart Marketplace
- Shopify sites processing direct to consumer orders
- eBay Marketplace
- Wayfair
- Etsy Marketplace
- Wish Marketplace
The success of the initial pilot of one UPS Store has led to Commerce Canal seeking a second location to process additional client returns and shipments as part of the agency's Marketplace Returns Management program. With return rates ranging from 2% on consumables to greater than 40% on apparel items like swimwear, Commerce Canal provides a no-touch marketplace returns program. The program originally launched in early 2021 to a select number of clients providing the ability to repair, refurbish, repackage or recycle customer returns to claim valuable margin dollars that typically lead to wasteful disposed inventory. In the first 3 months of clients using the program, unsellable and disposed inventory decreased nearly 60% on average per account. Additionally brands have been able to provide customers with timely refunds and enhance the overall brand experience.
"The number 1 pain point for our clients is returns. As eCommerce penetration grows, having a program that takes the hard work away from our clients and yields a few margin points is an easy sell. Our Marketplace Returns Management program leveraging the UPS Store stores is now the fastest growing portion of our business and allows us to separate ourselves from other agencies," says Founder and CEO of Commerce Canal, Ryan Craver.
ABOUT COMMERCE CANAL:
Commerce Canal is a top-tier, global product agency and reseller, providing retail strategy, distribution, licensing and eCommerce services to over 50 brands (LEGO Wear, NFL, NBA, MLB, NCAA, New Balance, Hanes) worldwide. Retail Distribution includes Amazon Vendor Central, Costco, Kohl's, Macy's, Nordstrom, Walmart, Zappos and many others. Marketplace Management includes Amazon Seller Central, Walmart Marketplace, eBay, Etsy, Wayfair and Wish Marketplace. Advertising Management includes Amazon, Google, Facebook, Nextdoor, Spotify, Instacart, Criteo and many others. Our mission is to showcase, protect and enhance our clients' products whether in brick and mortar stores or online.
Media Contact
Commerce Canal Help, Commerce Canal, 9177331226, help@commercecanal.com
SOURCE Commerce Canal