NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Commercial Development Resources (CDR), California's premier civil engineering land development firm announced today the company has hired Eddie Pablos as Director of Dry Utility Services and Leanna Thrane as Senior Project Manager-Dry Utility Services to launch CDR's new Dry Utility Services division.
CDR's new offering of dry utility services compliments the company's existing services: civil engineering land development, planning and entitlement, public works, water resources, and surveying solutions. The primary dry utility services will be related to the management and coordination of the new services, relocation of existing facilities, and undergrounding existing overhead utility lines associated with franchised electric, gas, telephone, and cable television companies. In addition to design management and coordination, CDR Dry Utility Services will also offer solutions related to due diligence, pre-construction, non-interference letters, existing service removals, and associated construction coordination.
"We are excited to broaden our offerings to include dry utility services in response to the current needs of our clients. Dry utility issues have become major obstacles to our client project schedules that have huge consequences to their bottom lines," said CDR Founder Aaron Albertson. "We have hired two accomplished professionals with over 40 years of experience between them to address the timeline challenges with dry utility companies."
Eddie Pablos, M.B.A. comes to CDR as Director of Dry Utility Services with over two decades of experience in managing public dry utility projects with developers, cities, civil engineers, and more. A graduate of Alliant International University, Pablos holds his Bachelor of Science in International Business. Pablos also holds his Master of Business Administration from the University of Redlands. Prior to joining CDR, Pablos served as Senior Project Manager at a large utility design firm, Butsko Utility Design, Inc., an NV5 company. He completed a variety of projects, from large master-planned communities and major commercial and logistics centers to municipal improvement projects.
Leanna Thrane joins CDR as Senior Project Manager for the Dry Utility Services department. Prior to joining CDR, Thrane served as Project Manager for a large utility design firm, Butsko Utility Design Inc., an NV5 company, where she worked for nearly 18 years. Thrane holds a bachelor's degree from California State University San Marcos. Thrane's time in the dry utility industry was preceded by ten years in the customer service industry where she obtained many of the skills she utilizes on a daily basis working with clients, contractors, and utility personnel to ensure each project is completed on schedule and according to the specifications desired. Her drive to ensure client satisfaction and high-quality results is a welcomed asset to the Project Management Team.
Founded in 2007, Commercial Development Resources is an industry leader in civil engineering and land development services in Southern California. With a staff of experienced and highly-trained civil engineers, CDR has a portfolio of hundreds of successful land development projects across an array of industries such as auto dealerships, restaurants, shopping centers, retail stores, high-density residential, theme parks, and more. From CDR's Newport Beach, California headquarters, the company has assisted landmark clients such as Merlin Entertainments, Auto Nation and The Irvine Company to get their projects designed and approved on time and at a minimum cost. For more information, visit CDR's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
