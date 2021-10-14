IRVING, Texas, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter ended August 31, 2021.  Earnings from continuing operations were $152.3 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, on net sales of $2.0 billion, compared to prior year earnings from continuing operations of $67.8 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, on net sales of $1.4 billion.  For the full year, earnings from continuing operations were $412.9 million, or $3.38 per diluted share, compared to $278.3 million, or $2.31 per diluted share in the prior year.

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company recorded a net after-tax charge of $1.9 million related to the impairment of recycling assets.  Excluding this item, fourth quarter adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $154.2 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, compared to adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $95.3 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, in the prior year period.  "Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations", "core EBITDA from continuing operations", "adjusted earnings from continuing operations" and "adjusted earnings from continuing operations per diluted share" are non-GAAP financial measures. Details, including a reconciliation of each such non-GAAP financial measure, to the most directly comparable measure, prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP can be found in the financial tables that follow.

Barbara R. Smith, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "CMC's performance during fiscal 2021 was exceptional. Our financial results once again demonstrate CMC's significantly enhanced earnings capabilities following several years of methodical strategic transformation.  Yesterday, we announced our first dividend increase in over a decade and a sizeable new share repurchase program, reflecting the board's confidence in the Company's enhanced financial position and future prospects.  We have built a strong operating platform that will allow us to continue pursuing value accretive growth, while returning a meaningful portion of free cash flow to investors and maintaining a high-quality balance sheet."

Ms. Smith continued, "Looking at the quarter, I am extremely proud of the CMC team's execution on multiple fronts.  Commercially and operationally, we responded to robust market demand with record shipment and production levels at several of our steel mills.  This heightened activity did not detract from our ability to continue building for the future.  Our team in Europe successfully ramped up CMC's new rolling line, and we made meaningful progress at the future Arizona 2 micro mill site in North America. In addition, on September 29th we reached an agreement to sell our Rancho Cucamonga site for an expected $300 million, which will be reinvested directly into Arizona 2.  Importantly, we also maintained focus on keeping our employees safe, with several operations achieving record low incident rates during the year."

The Company's liquidity position as of August 31, 2021 remained solid, with cash and cash equivalents of $497.7 million, and availability of $668.2 million under the Company's credit and accounts receivable facilities.

On October 13, 2021, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share of CMC common stock payable to stockholders of record on October 27, 2021. This represents a 17% increase over the previous dividend. The dividend will be paid on November 10, 2021, and marks 228 consecutive quarterly dividend payments by the Company.

Business Segments - Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021 Review

The North America segment generated record adjusted EBITDA of $212.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, an increase of 22% compared to $174.2 million in the prior year period.  This improvement was driven by increased margins across multiple products lines, coupled with higher shipments of steel products and raw materials.  These positive factors were partially offset by a year-over-year increase in controllable costs per ton of finished steel shipped, due largely to inflationary pressures for freight and steelmaking consumables. 

Shipment volumes of finished steel, which include steel products and downstream products, increased by 2% from the prior year fourth quarter.  Demand for rebar from the mills remained relatively steady, but shipments declined modestly from the prior year due to a shift in mix toward merchant bar and wire rod.  Shipments of merchant and other products increased by 29% from the prior year, driven by the broad reopening of the U.S. economy. 

Margins over scrap cost on steel products increased $103 per ton from the prior year period and $41 per ton compared to the prior quarter.  Market conditions were favorable for each of CMC's key products, leading to mill volume growth of 5% and an increase of $300 per ton in average selling price compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.  Margin over scrap cost on downstream products declined compared to a year ago, driven by fulfillment of fabrication contracts that were booked prior to the fiscal 2021 increase in scrap costs.  Future pricing indicators on new work entering the backlog were positive during the quarter, as average price levels for bids and new awards increased significantly from the prior year quarter. 

The Europe segment reported record adjusted EBITDA of $67.7 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, up 195% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $22.9 million for the prior year quarter.  The improvement was driven by a significant expansion in margin over scrap as well as volume growth, as demand for steel products from both the construction and industrial end markets were solid during the quarter.  Resilient construction activity supported a 16% increase in rebar shipments compared to a year ago, while the start-up of the third rolling line and the continuing manufacturing recovery in Poland and Central Europe drove 24% growth in volumes of merchant and other steel products.  Average selling price increased by $317 per ton compared to the prior year quarter, and $99 per ton sequentially.

Outlook

Ms. Smith said, "Based on our current view of the marketplace, we anticipate our strong operating and financial performance will continue in fiscal 2022.  Volumes should remain solid, supported by a replenished construction backlog in North America, as well as broad strength across key end markets in both North America and Europe."

"In the first quarter of fiscal 2022, we expect finished steel volumes to follow typical seasonal patterns, which have historically declined modestly from our fourth quarter levels.  We expect first quarter margins to remain consistent with the historical high levels earned in the fourth quarter," Ms. Smith added.

Conference Call

CMC invites you to listen to a live broadcast of its fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 conference call today, Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ETBarbara R. Smith, Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Lawrence, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. The call is accessible via our website at www.cmc.com. In the event you are unable to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived and available for replay on our website on the next business day. Financial and statistical information presented in the broadcast are located on CMC's website under "Investors."

About Commercial Metals Company

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products and provide related materials and services through a network including seven electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, one rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the U.S. and Poland.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to general economic conditions, key macro-economic drivers that impact our business, the effects of ongoing trade actions, the effects of continued pressure on the liquidity of our customers, potential synergies and organic growth provided by acquisitions and strategic investments, demand for our products, metal margins, the effect of COVID-19 and related governmental and economic responses thereto, the ability to operate our steel mills at full capacity, future availability and cost of supplies of raw materials and energy for our operations, share repurchases, legal proceedings, the undistributed earnings of our non-U.S. subsidiaries, U.S. non-residential construction activity, international trade, capital expenditures, our liquidity and our ability to satisfy future liquidity requirements, estimated contractual obligations and our expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The statements in this release that are not historical statements, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by phrases such as we or our management "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "future," "intends," "may," "plans to," "ought," "could," "will," "should," "likely," "appears," "projects," "forecasts," "outlook" or other similar words or phrases, as well as by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions.

Our forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and beliefs as of the time this news release was prepared. Although we believe that our expectations are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct, and actual results may vary materially. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, new information or circumstances or any other changes. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include those described in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2020, and Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended February 28, 2021, as well as the following: changes in economic conditions which affect demand for our products or construction activity generally, and the impact of such changes on the highly cyclical steel industry; rapid and significant changes in the price of metals, potentially impairing our inventory values due to declines in commodity prices or reducing the profitability of our downstream contracts due to rising commodity pricing; impacts from COVID-19 on the economy, demand for our products, global supply chain and on our operations, including the responses of governmental authorities to contain COVID-19 and the impact of various COVID-19 vaccines; excess capacity in our industry, particularly in China, and product availability from competing steel mills and other steel suppliers including import quantities and pricing; compliance with and changes in existing and future laws, regulations and other legal requirements and judicial decisions that govern our business, including increased environmental regulations associated with climate change and greenhouse gas emissions; involvement in various environmental matters that may result in fines, penalties or judgments; potential limitations in our or our customers' abilities to access credit and non-compliance by our customers; activity in repurchasing shares of our common stock under our repurchase program; financial covenants and restrictions on the operation of our business contained in agreements governing our debt; our inability to close the sale of our Rancho Cucamonga property, including if the buyer were to terminate the purchase agreement during its 60 day due diligence review period; our ability to successfully identify, consummate and integrate acquisitions, and the effects that acquisitions may have on our financial leverage; risks associated with acquisitions generally, such as the inability to obtain, or delays in obtaining, required approvals under applicable antitrust legislation and other regulatory and third party consents and approvals; operating and startup risks, as well as market risks associated with the commissioning of new projects could prevent us from realizing anticipated benefits and could result in a loss of all or a substantial part of our investments; lower than expected future levels of revenues and higher than expected future costs; failure or inability to implement growth strategies in a timely manner; impact of goodwill impairment charges; impact of long-lived asset impairment charges; currency fluctuations; global factors, such as trade measures, military conflicts and political uncertainties, including the impact of the Biden administration on current trade regulations, such as Section 232 trade tariffs and quotas, tax legislation and other regulations which might adversely impact our business; availability and pricing of electricity, electrodes and natural gas for mill operations; ability to hire and retain key executives and other employees; competition from other materials or from competitors that have a lower cost structure or access to greater financial resources; information technology interruptions and breaches in security; ability to make necessary capital expenditures; availability and pricing of raw materials and other items over which we exert little influence, including scrap metal, energy and insurance; unexpected equipment failures; losses or limited potential gains due to hedging transactions; litigation claims and settlements, court decisions, regulatory rulings and legal compliance risks; risk of injury or death to employees, customers or other visitors to our operations; and civil unrest, protests and riots.

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY

FINANCIAL & OPERATING STATISTICS (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended

(in thousands, except per ton amounts)



8/31/2021



5/31/2021



2/28/2021



11/30/2020



8/31/2020



8/31/2021



8/31/2020

North America





























Net sales



$

1,660,409





$

1,558,068





$

1,257,486





$

1,195,013





$

1,224,849





$

5,670,976





$

4,769,933



Adjusted EBITDA



212,018





207,330





171,612





155,634





174,219





746,594





661,176

































External tons shipped





























Raw materials



331





368





302





330





300





1,331





1,229



Rebar



469





500





472





486





498





1,927





1,897



Merchant and other



302





289





268





264





234





1,123





919



Steel products



771





789





740





750





732





3,050





2,816



Downstream products



415





408





343





371





429





1,537





1,635

































Average selling price per ton





























Raw materials



$

1,069





$

949





$

846





$

630





$

605





$

877





$

567



Steel products



900





794





695





612





600





752





618



Downstream products



1,014





963





929





934





970





961





975

































Cost of raw materials per ton



$

805





$

697





$

629





$

458





$

427





$

650





$

402



Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton



434





369





344





266





237





355





238

































Steel products metal margin per ton



$

466





$

425





$

351





$

346





$

363





$

397





$

380































































Europe





























Net sales



$

368,290





$

284,107





$

202,066





$

194,596





$

179,855





$

1,049,059





$

699,140



Adjusted EBITDA



67,676





50,005





16,107





14,470





22,927





148,258





62,007

































External tons shipped





























Rebar



174





141





78





128





150





521





539



Merchant and other



286





263





275





269





230





1,093





933



Steel products



460





404





353





397





380





1,614





1,472

































Average selling price per ton





























Steel products



$

763





$

664





$

532





$

461





$

446





$

612





$

448

































Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton



$

448





$

376





$

328





$

262





$

250





$

357





$

246

































Steel products metal margin per ton



$

315





$

288





$

204





$

199





$

196





$

255





$

202



 

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY

BUSINESS SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Year Ended

Net sales



8/31/2021



5/31/2021



2/28/2021



11/30/2020



8/31/2020



8/31/2021



8/31/2020

North America



$

1,660,409





$

1,558,068





$

1,257,486





$

1,195,013





$

1,224,849





$

5,670,976





$

4,769,933



Europe



368,290





284,107





202,066





194,596





179,855





1,049,059





699,140



Corporate and Other



1,947





2,866





2,718





2,194





4,428





9,725





7,413



Total net sales



$

2,030,646





$

1,845,041





$

1,462,270





$

1,391,803





$

1,409,132





$

6,729,760





$

5,476,486

































Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations





























North America



$

212,018





$

207,330





$

171,612





$

155,634





$

174,219





$

746,594





$

661,176



Europe



67,676





50,005





16,107





14,470





22,927





148,258





62,007



Corporate and Other



(31,897)





(36,214)





(45,986)





(26,471)





(64,846)





(140,568)





(146,575)



 

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended August 31,



Year Ended August 31,

(in thousands, except share data)

2021



2020



2021



2020

Net sales

$

2,030,646





$

1,409,132





$

6,729,760





$

5,476,486



Costs and expenses:















Cost of goods sold

1,686,973





1,145,725





5,623,903





4,531,688



Selling, general and administrative expenses

136,818





160,292





496,310





502,794



Interest expense

11,659





13,962





51,904





61,837



Loss on debt extinguishment





1,778





16,841





1,778



Asset impairments

2,439





1,098





6,784





7,611





1,837,889





1,322,855





6,195,742





5,105,708



Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes

192,757





86,277





534,018





370,778



Income taxes

40,444





18,495





121,153





92,476



Earnings from continuing operations

152,313





67,782





412,865





278,302



















Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes





(34)









1,907



Income taxes





125









706



Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations





(159)









1,201



















Net earnings

$

152,313





$

67,623





$

412,865





$

279,503



















Basic earnings per share















Earnings from continuing operations

$

1.26





$

0.57





$

3.43





$

2.34



Earnings from discontinued operations













0.01



Net earnings

$

1.26





$

0.57





$

3.43





$

2.35



















Diluted earnings per share















Earnings from continuing operations

$

1.24





$

0.56





$

3.38





$

2.31



Earnings from discontinued operations













0.01



Net earnings

$

1.24





$

0.56





$

3.38





$

2.32



















Cash dividends per share

$

0.12





$

0.12





$

0.48





$

0.48



Average basic shares outstanding

120,625,533





119,198,785





120,338,357





118,921,854



Average diluted shares outstanding

122,376,099





120,645,931





121,983,497





120,309,621



 

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share data)



August 31, 2021



August 31, 2020

Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



$

497,745





$

542,103



Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $5,553 and $9,597)



1,105,580





880,728



Inventories



935,387





625,393



Prepaid and other current assets



173,033





165,879



Assets held for sale



25,083







Total current assets



2,736,828





2,214,103



Property, plant and equipment:









Land



123,135





143,567



Buildings and improvements



792,915





786,820



Equipment



2,435,541





2,364,923



Construction in process



147,166





103,776







3,498,757





3,399,086



Less accumulated depreciation and amortization



(1,932,634)





(1,828,019)



Property, plant and equipment, net



1,566,123





1,571,067



Goodwill



66,137





64,321



Other noncurrent assets



269,583





232,237



Total assets



$

4,638,671





$

4,081,728



Liabilities and stockholders' equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable



$

450,723





$

266,102



Accrued expenses and other payables



475,384





454,977



Acquired unfavorable contract backlog







6,035



Borrowings under accounts receivable facilities



26,560







Current maturities of long-term debt



27,806





18,149



Total current liabilities



980,473





745,263



Deferred income taxes



112,067





130,810



Other noncurrent liabilities



235,607





250,706



Long-term debt



1,015,415





1,065,536



Total liabilities



2,343,562





2,192,315



Stockholders' equity:









Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 200,000,000 shares; issued

129,060,664 shares; outstanding 120,586,589 and 119,220,905 shares



1,290





1,290



Additional paid-in capital



368,064





358,912



Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(84,820)





(103,764)



Retained earnings



2,162,925





1,807,826



Less treasury stock, 8,474,075 and 9,839,759 shares at cost



(152,582)





(175,063)



Stockholders' equity



2,294,877





1,889,201



Stockholders' equity attributable to noncontrolling interests



232





212



Total stockholders' equity



2,295,109





1,889,413



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

4,638,671





$

4,081,728













 

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)





Year Ended August 31,

(in thousands)



2021



2020

Cash flows from (used by) operating activities:









Net earnings



$

412,865





$

279,503



Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash flows from (used by) operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization



167,613





165,758



Stock-based compensation



43,677





31,850



Deferred income taxes and other long-term taxes



(39,873)





49,580



Loss on debt extinguishment



16,841





1,778



Net gain on disposals of subsidiaries, assets and other



(8,807)





(4,213)



Asset impairments



6,784





7,611



Amortization of acquired unfavorable contract backlog



(6,035)





(29,367)



Other



541





2,643



Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:









Accounts receivable



(228,026)





146,375



Inventories



(316,316)





78,903



Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other payables



194,801





45,718



Other operating assets and liabilities



(15,591)





15,065



Net cash flows from operating activities



228,474





791,204













Cash flows from (used by) investing activities:









Capital expenditures



(184,165)





(187,618)



Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment and other



26,424





11,843



Acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(1,888)





(18,137)



Other



(2,500)





974



Net cash flows used by investing activities



(162,129)





(192,938)













Cash flows from (used by) financing activities:









Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net



309,279





62,539



Repayments of long-term debt



(368,527)





(246,523)



Proceeds from accounts receivable facilities



296,586





234,482



Repayments under accounts receivable facilities



(269,858)





(237,828)



Dividends



(57,766)





(57,056)



Stock issued under incentive and purchase plans, net of forfeitures



(3,166)





(3,420)



Debt extinguishment costs



(13,128)







Debt issuance costs



(2,830)







Contribution from noncontrolling interest



20





16



Net cash flows used by financing activities



(109,390)





(247,790)



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(790)





759



Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(43,835)





351,235



Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year



544,964





193,729



Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of year



$

501,129





$

544,964













Supplemental information:









Cash and cash equivalents



$

497,745





$

542,103



Restricted cash



3,384





2,861



Total cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents



$

501,129





$

544,964



 

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

This press release contains financial measures not derived in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measure are provided below.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, core EBITDA from continuing operations, and adjusted earnings from continuing operations are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per diluted share is defined as adjusted earnings from continuing operations on a diluted per share basis.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the most directly comparable measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. However, we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures provide relevant and useful information to management, investors, analysts, creditors and other interested parties in our industry as they allow: (i) comparison of our earnings to those of our competitors; (ii) a supplemental measure of our underlying business operational performance; and (iii) the assessment of period-to-period performance trends. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate financial performance and set target benchmarks for annual and long-term cash incentive performance plans.

A reconciliation of earnings from continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and core EBITDA from continuing operations is provided below:



Three Months Ended



Year Ended

(in thousands)

8/31/2021



5/31/2021



2/28/2021



11/30/2020



8/31/2020



8/31/2021



8/31/2020

Earnings from continuing operations

$

152,313





$

130,408





$

66,233





$

63,911





$

67,782





$

412,865





$

278,302



Interest expense

11,659





11,965





14,021





14,259





13,962





51,904





61,837



Income taxes

40,444





38,175





20,941





21,593





18,495





121,153





92,476



Depreciation and amortization

42,437





41,804





41,573





41,799





41,654





167,613





165,749



Amortization of acquired unfavorable contract backlog

(1,495)





(1,508)





(1,509)





(1,523)





(10,691)





(6,035)





(29,367)



Asset impairments

2,439





277





474





3,594





1,098





6,784





7,611



Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

247,797





221,121





141,733





143,633





132,300





754,284





576,608



Non-cash equity compensation

8,119





13,800





12,696





9,062





9,875





43,677





31,850



Gain on sale of assets





(4,457)





(5,877)













(10,334)







Loss on debt extinguishment









16,841









1,778





16,841





1,778



Facility closure









5,694





5,214





2,903





10,908





11,105



Labor cost government refund













(1,348)





(2,985)





(1,348)





(2,985)



Acquisition settlement

















32,123









32,123



Core EBITDA from continuing operations

$

255,916





$

230,464





$

171,087





$

156,561





$

175,994





$

814,028





$

650,479



 

A reconciliation of earnings from continuing operations to adjusted earnings from continuing operations is provided below:



Three Months Ended



Year Ended

(in thousands)

8/31/2021



5/31/2021



2/28/2021



11/30/2020



8/31/2020



8/31/2021



8/31/2020

Earnings from continuing operations

$

152,313





$

130,408





$

66,233





$

63,911





$

67,782





$

412,865





$

278,302



Gain on sale of assets





(4,457)





(5,877)













(10,334)







Asset impairments

2,439





277





474





3,594





1,098





6,784





7,081



Loss on debt extinguishment









16,841









1,778





16,841





1,778



Facility closure









5,694





5,214





2,903





10,908





11,105



Acquisition settlement

















32,123









32,123



Labor cost government refund













(1,348)





(2,985)





(1,348)





(2,985)



Total adjustments (pre-tax)

$

2,439





$

(4,180)





$

17,132





$

7,460





$

34,917





$

22,851





$

49,102



Related tax effects on adjustments

(512)





878





(3,598)





(1,593)





(7,392)





(4,825)





(10,371)



Adjusted earnings from continuing operations

$

154,240





$

127,106





$

79,767





$

69,778





$

95,307





$

430,891





$

317,033



Earnings from continuing operations per diluted share

$

1.24





$

1.07





$

0.54





$

0.53





$

0.56





$

3.38





$

2.31



Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per diluted share

$

1.26





$

1.04





$

0.66





$

0.58





$

0.79





$

3.53





$

2.64



 

 

