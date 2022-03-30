The International Association of Registered Financial Consultants (IARFC®) is pleased to announce three Ambassadors of the US Chapter who have committed their time and energy to supporting the Association. The Ambassador Award recognizes their individual achievements and acknowledges appreciation of their dedication.
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The IARFC Mission fosters and enhances the growth of the Association for the benefit of the members and the clients they serve by providing a continuing source of information, education, and networking. The Association strengthens the financial services profession at large through adherence to and promotion of ethical behavior by their members and a focus on continuing professional education.
The criteria for the Ambassador Award are: IARFC member for more than 1 year, maintaining a current "Ethics Approved" status or in good standing, successfully supporting the goals of the Association, and serving with extraordinary efforts of time, service and dedication
The recipients so designated for 2022 are:
- Lemuel Kornegay, RFC®, Paladin Financial Services in Golden, CO
- Bradley K. Maples Sr., MRFC®, R & R Group Inc. in Washington Terrace, UT
- Gilbert Mercado, MRFC®, Money Concepts Wealth Management and Financial Planning in Del Rio, TX
All three represent a leadership presence in the Association as together they have charted the course of the IARFC. Serving on the US Chapter Board as Secretary and now Vice President is Lemuel Kornegay, RFC®. Assuming the President slot on the US Chapter Board is Bradley K. Maples, MRFC®. Representing a long-time member and participant in MRFC Certification Program's Job Task Analysis, is Gilbert Mercado, RFC®. These three individuals continue to contribute their expertise, attention, and imagination to promote the IARFC goals.
"Ambassadors both in our national and international Chapters stand behind and promote the Mission of the IARFC and the MRFC Certification Program," stated IARFC Trustee Chair, Dr. H. Stephen Bailey, MRFC®. "In their own practices and in their Association membership, their commitment to ethical behavior and service to others is paramount in their DNA."
For more information on the Ambassador Awards and our 2022 recipients, visit the IARFC website. "Our Ambassadors continue to represent the Association admirably," continues Bailey. "As Trustee Chair, I thank them for their service to the IARFC's Mission."
