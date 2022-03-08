HYDERABAD, India, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CommLab India, the leading provider of rapid eLearning solutions for corporate training has launched LearnFlux to foster customer education, and help L&D pros and members of the Training fraternity learn from each other, network, grow, and collaborate to design tomorrow's learning solutions.
With disruptions, new gen learners, and new tech becoming the mainstream in corporate workplaces, the onus is on training managers to be aligned with corporate strategy and deliver learning solutions that enhance performance, improving ROI.
Achieving this requires a multipronged approach – and LearnFlux is the answer! LearnFlux is a virtual learning hub for eLearning Champions and covers a wide range of topics – science of learning, tech-enabled training, sales enablement, technical training, talent management, new-age tools and tech, learning strategies, personal development. It has various segments such as workshops, panel discussions, book reviews, ask the expert sessions, and fireside chats. Register for the first edition of 2022, from March 15-17, here.
When you join LearnFlux, you will also contribute to a noble cause. While registration to LearnFlux is totally free, CommLab India will sponsor 20 meals to the needy for every registration.
There's more good news! LearnFlux will be held thrice a year, making it a vibrant, growing community. And sessions are conducted not just by CommLab India's experts but also by practitioners from top global organizations! Success stories, inspirational workarounds, groundbreaking solutions – straight from the doers.
If you want to join the tribe of eLearning Champions, register for the March edition of LearnFlux 2022, today! See what's in store:
1. Mini masterclass on designing microlearning
2. Book review of the bestseller 'Radical Candor'
3. Panel discussion on the role of L&D in mitigating the 'Great Exodus'
4. 'Ask Me Anything' session where an expert panel will answer questions on using popular authoring tools
5. Engaging sessions on:
a. Helping L&D transition from a cost center to a profit center
b. Discovering what the new era holds for training managers
c. Utilizing blended learning to beat the forgetting curve
d. Exploring strategies to design sticky learning experiences
e. Designing VILT that replicates the physical classroom
f. Exploring the science of learning – applications in online training
Joining LearnFlux will also give you access to some amazing, recurring benefits:
1. Access to all session recordings and resources
2. Access to proprietary learning tools developed by CommLab India
3. Opportunity to meet and network with peers across industries
4. Opportunity to feed the needy
5. Be the first to know of upcoming editions and share topics you would like to know more about
This is what Ayesha Habeeb Omer, COO & Co-Founder, CommLab India had to say about LearnFlux. "We at CommLab India believe in growing by sharing, and sharing our expertise with the global L&D community. We welcome all training managers and professionals with a stake in L&D to join LearnFlux. Learn, share, network, grow! We look forward to LearnFlux soon becoming a global learning platform!"
About CommLab India:
CommLab India, with more than two decades' experience in the learning industry serving 100 International customers in 30+ countries, is one of the most sought-after global leaders for rapid eLearning solutions. It has been ranked first among the top providers of Rapid eLearning and Blended Learning Solutions from 2020 by eLearning Industry.
With its formidable authoring tool expertise and decades of experience in corporate training and instructional design, CommLab India offers rapid eLearning solutions for speed, scale, and value… with any authoring tool for:
- Converting of ILT material into instructionally sound, visually appealing, engaging eLearning curriculums, virtual sessions, and other digital learning formats
- Converting legacy courses (from Flash or any other authoring tool) to HTML5, even when source files are not available
- Translating English eLearning courses into 35 international languages – both text and audio
