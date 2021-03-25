ARLINGTON, Va., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Students applying to college in 2020-2021 will soon have access to over 30 additional colleges and universities across the United States through the Common App online application system. Used by more than three million applicants, teachers, and counselors around the world every year, the Common App platform streamlines the college application process, providing resources and guidance to make college more accessible for students around the country.
"Key to our mission at Common App is lowering the logistical and systemic barriers to college access," said Jenny Rickard, President & CEO of Common App. "Thanks to our diverse membership, all students, regardless of their background, have the opportunity to apply to the colleges or universities that will help them achieve their best future."
Common App's newest members include all of the public universities in Illinois, which have joined the platform as part of a state effort to increase college access led by Governor J.B. Pritzker. While three public universities in the state, Northern Illinois University, Chicago State University, and the University of Illinois Chicago, are already Common App members, the addition of the other public universities makes Illinois the first state in the nation to lead a coordinated effort that will enable students to apply to all public four-year institutions in the state through the Common App.
"Allowing students to apply with the Common App will make our institution even more accessible to students in Illinois, the Midwest, and nationally on a platform that is well recognized and provides access and convenience for prospective students," said Illinois State University Director of Admissions Jeff Mavros.
In addition to providing a single, online application and 24/7/365 support for all students applying to member colleges and universities, the Common App connects applicants to a mobile app, financial aid and scholarship information, virtual mentors, online portfolios, and a vast library of counselor resources available in English and Spanish.
In January 2019, the Common App united with Reach Higher, the college access and success campaign started by former First Lady Michelle Obama during her time at the White House. Its core programming, including Better Make Room, UpNext, College Signing Day, Beating the Odds, school counselor support, and current grants continues as part of the Common App's work with its member institutions, school counselors, and students.
"The University of Alabama is dedicated to excellence in teaching, research and service in order to make a positive difference in the community, the state and the world. Achieving excellence through respect and inclusivity begins with accessibility. UA is known for providing a simple and straightforward application for admission, and joining the Common App provides another method of accessibility for students who are ready to become leaders, innovators and legends," said Dr Amy Hutton, Assistant Vice President for Enrollment Management at The University of Alabama.
"UCC's animating vision is the provision of educational and career development opportunities to students seeking access to better and brighter futures, by understanding their needs, such as flexible pathways to quality teaching and learning, tuition discounts, respect as striving individuals, equitable treatment and consideration, an extensive range of academic programs offered in online and blended formats, and the curricular as well as the co-curricular support needed to pursue excellence," said University of the Commonwealth Caribbean Global Campus President, Professor Dennis Gayle. "UCC's partnership with Common App is based on these shared principles, given their team's commitment to understanding student needs, while reassuring all interested students that their educational aspirations will be encouraged and supported - that no dream is out of reach for those prepared to work towards it."
New Members of The Common Application for 2021-2022 Application Season*
Mid-Atlantic
Gordon College (MA)
Manor College (PA)
Westfield State University (MA)
Pratt Institute (NY)
Villa Maria College (NY)
Mid-West
Concordia University- Ann Arbor (MI)
Eastern Illinois University (IL)
Governors State University (IL)
Grace College (IN)
Illinois State University (IL)
Indiana Tech (IN)
Mount Saint Joseph University (OH)
Northeastern Illinois University (IL)
Rockford University (IL)
Southern Illinois University Carbondale (IL)
Southern Illinois University- Edwardsville (IL)
University of Illinois at Springfield (IL)
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (IL)
University of Northwestern, St. Paul (MN)
Western Illinois University (IL)
South
Austin Peay State University (TN)
Belmont Abbey College (NC)
Charleston Southern University (SC)
James Madison University (VA)
Mississippi College (MS)
Saint Augustine's University (NC)
Texas Wesleyan University (TX)
University of Alabama (AL)
University of North Georgia (GA)
Wingate University (NC)
West
Colorado Mesa University (CO)
Fort Lewis College (CO)
Colorado School of Mines (CO)
Oregon Institute of Technology (OR)
Portland State University (OR)
International
Lebanese American University
University of the Commonwealth Caribbean
- Full class will be announced at the launch of the 2020-2021 application season on August 1.
About Common App
Common App is a not-for-profit member organization committed to the pursuit of access, equity, and integrity in the college admission process. Each year, more than one million students, one-third of whom are first-generation, apply to college through the Common App's online application. In January 2019, the Common App united with Reach Higher, the college access and success campaign started by former First Lady Michelle Obama during her time at the White House.
By joining forces, Common App and Reach Higher accelerated progress toward our joint goal of supporting all students, especially low-income and first-generation students, in achieving their higher education dreams. Our access and equity work for students include a college advising texting campaign with AdmitHub and College Advising Corps, scholarships and community college initiatives, Dear Class of 2020 Fund, and more.
Founded in 1975, Common App serves over 900 member colleges and universities worldwide.
To learn more, visit commonapp.org, and follow @CommonApp and #CommonApp on social media.
