Louis Glinn, Chief Risk Officer, Common Securitization Solutions

Louis Glinn, Chief Risk Officer, Common Securitization Solutions

 By Common Securitization Solutions

BETHESDA, Md., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Common Securitization Solutions (CSS) today announced that Louis Glinn will join the firm as Chief Risk Officer (CRO) effective April 12.

Common Securitization Solutions today announced that Louis Glinn will join the firm as Chief Risk Officer.

"CSS is very pleased to welcome Louis to our executive management team," said Tony Renzi, CSS's Chief Executive Officer. CSS is the largest and most efficient securitization administration service in the financial services industry today. Through its state-of-the-art cloud-based platform, CSS manages the issuance and ongoing service of Fannie Mae's and Freddie Mac's Uniform Mortgage Backed Security (UMBS) and complex multi-class securitization structures processing $400 billion in mortgage securities each month. "Our risk and control environment is paramount to a safe and sound U.S. housing finance system and requires an expert at the helm. We're thrilled that Louis has chosen to bring his expertise to our organization."

As CRO, Glinn will lead the company's comprehensive Enterprise Risk Management Program, managing the company's overall integrated risk appetite framework, including its enterprise-wide processes and systems for identifying and reporting current and emerging risks. Glinn joins CSS from Cenlar FSB, where he served most recently as Chief Risk Officer. Glinn has also held a variety of senior risk roles with S&P Global, Inc., JPMorgan Chase, and Ally Financial.

COMMON SECURITIZATION SOLUTIONS, LLC:  Common Securitization Solutions (CSS) enables the issuance of the largest segment of mortgage-backed securities – the Uniform Mortgage Backed Security by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac – helping support liquidity in the nation's housing finance markets. CSS does this through the Common Securitization Platform, the largest and most advanced securitization operation in the nation, which processes more than $400 billion in mortgage securities each month. CSS is a joint venture owned by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. 

Contact: Lynn Rykowski

301-717-1327

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/common-securitization-solutions-names-louis-glinn-chief-risk-officer-301254351.html

SOURCE Common Securitization Solutions

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.