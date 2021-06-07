PORTLAND, Maine, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Readiness Associates (RA), provider of comprehensive emergency preparedness and business continuity solutions, today announces Dianna Fletcher as the newest member of its Advisory Board. Ms. Fletcher is the Founder and President of Fletcher Media, a Portland, Maine-based, multi-media public relations and digital production agency partnering with technology, private equity, venture capital, and healthcare companies globally. Previously, she served as Corporate Communications Director for Fairchild Semiconductor. Ms. Fletcher is also a former award-winning journalist with WGME-TV and WMTW-TV.

RA's Advisory Board includes leaders with diverse personal and professional backgrounds who contribute their knowledge and network relationships in support of the company's strategic growth objectives.

"I'm honored to be working with industry leaders in technology, public health, business development and human resources to further Readiness Associates' mission to assess and prepare organizations for all types of threats," stated Ms. Fletcher. "As companies continue to shift rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Readiness Associates' Advisory Board brings a heightened level of experience and knowledge to an already powerful organization, equipping companies with customized emergency preparedness and business continuity plans."

"The fastest way to success is understanding your vulnerabilities," said RA's CEO, Michael Boardman. "With a media and PR expert like Dianna Fletcher who is also hyper experienced in crisis communications, we deliver stronger messaging to our markets in the U.S. and overseas."

About Readiness Associates

Readiness Associates (RA) enables leaders from all types of organizations to confidently assess and overcome critical threats with customized emergency preparedness and business continuity planning. Our comprehensive ReadySuiteTM of onsite and virtual solutions empowers our partners to weather any adversity, natural or manmade, by fortifying their entire organizations in key areas that include cloud-based response planning and pandemic wellness tracking; compliance and regulatory audit planning; crisis communications; cyber-security training; and more. Visit us online at: http://www.readinessassociates.com

Media Contact

Chris Rosa, Readiness Associates, (866) 810-0077, chris.rosa@readinessassociates.com

 

SOURCE Readiness Associates

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.