PHILADELPHIA, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the past, Community College enrollment has surged in the wake of economic recessions, however that does not appear to be the case following the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center reports that Community Colleges are seeing a steep decline in enrollment today, particularly among historically underserved populations.
As institutions across the country observe Community College Month, major Community Colleges and systems are sharing how they plan to combat this decline. Raritan Valley Community College, Mid Michigan College and the Technical College System of Georgia have turned to TargetX's Community College Suite, a comprehensive CRM, to improve their recruitment, admissions and student success operations — all while better engaging prospective applicants through the user-friendly, mobile-first technology.
"The Technical College System of Georgia is obsessed with student success: Our programs utilize the best available technology to complete our workforce development mission by delivering lifelong education and training to all Georgians and industry partners. We are now expanding our use of best-in-class technology to engage students just as they begin exploring educational opportunities with our colleges," said Steven Ferguson, Chief Information Officer of the Technical College System of Georgia. "Because of their extensive experience with systems like ours, TargetX was an easy choice as we work to re-imagine and digitize the full student journey."
"When you combine the effects of the pandemic and the ensuing economic impact on enrollment and retention, this could be a make or break year for many Community Colleges," said TargetX's Katie Doviak. "At TargetX, we're dedicated to ensuring that our clients have all the tools they need to support and engage students from their first moment of interest through completion of their program."
"Changes to the employment landscape have hit the East and Southeast regions particularly hard," said TargetX's Ashley Crocker. "As people adjust their educational and career paths accordingly, Community Colleges will have to respond to these prospective students with unprecedented levels of agility and engagement. TargetX gives these institutions the tools they need to quickly identify and effectively communicate with new and diverse applicant pools in order to get their enrollment and retention numbers back on track."
With TargetX's Community College Suite, the three systems join the TargetX community of nearly 200 Community and Technical College campuses in: Addressing the specific needs of first-generation, dual-enrollment, adult and other students from diverse backgrounds; Implementing mobile-first tools to improve and automate processes for recruitment, admissions and student success on campus and beyond; Eliminating manual tasks and optimizing limited resources with a student-centric, one-stop-shop CRM; Creating a far-reaching sense of community, which is especially valuable for colleges that serve commuter students through multiple campuses and online learning hubs.
Community and Technical Colleges looking to combat their own enrollment declines should visit targetx.com/community-colleges today for access to this proven suite of powerful tools.
Media Contact
Laura Nicole Miller, TargetX, a Liaison Company, +1 8043378439 Ext: 799, lnmiller@liaisonedu.com
SOURCE TargetX, a Liaison Company