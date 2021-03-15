NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the March Community Bank Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.
REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW TO VIEW THE PRESENTATIONS: https://bit.ly/30st1Kx
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.
Presentations:
Keynote Presentation: Janney Montgomery Scott
"Community Bank Valuations – Amidst headwinds, what does the future path look like? "
Royal Financial, Inc.
Private Bancorp of America, Inc.
Victory Bancorp Inc.
Suncrest Bank
White River Bancshares Company
Freedom Bank of Virginia
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.
Communities First Financial Corp.
Alpine Banks of Colorado
Kish Bancorp, Inc.
BankFirst Capital Corp.
First Resource Bank
Community Bancorp.
InsCorp, Inc.
First Home Bancorp, Inc
To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.
A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.
