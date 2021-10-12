DENTON, Texas, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Community Dental Partners (CDP), known for its dedication to bringing high-quality dental care to the underserved in over 39 supported locations across Texas, announces a new partnership with 3C Dental Group, a dental support organization with 20 locations equally dedicated to making excellent dental care accessible to all. CDP as an organization lends its support to dentists and now partners with other dental support organizations (DSO) like 3C Dental Group. This partnership allows for a ripple effect of incredible patient care experience to spread across the often rural areas of their supported Texas practices.
Says Emmet Scott, co-founder of Community Dental Partners, "Dr. Dhaval Thakkar and Kelly Thakkar have built an organization that is perfectly aligned with the culture and quality of care that is part of Community Dental Partner's model and mission. We are so excited about this win-win work that allows us to provide them the support needed to expand their reach, supporting more underserved patients, while we learn in return from their invaluable expertise in the adult dentistry space."
Says Dr. Craig Copeland of CDP, "We are regularly recognized for our work in the pediatric dentistry space, but with this new partnership we'll be able to expand not only our clinical vision, but our mission to support even more adults who are currently without the dental care they need and deserve."
Says Dr. Dhaval Thakkar, DMD, Owner of 3C Dental Group, "The choice to join forces with CDP was made easy the more we realized we were aligning with a team whose values, culture, and dedication to a higher purpose - a mission to bring exemplary dental care to communities who are normally underserved - was perfectly aligned with ours.
With this merger and collaboration, I'm confident we'll be able to create a bigger impact with 3C's vision of serving patients and team members."
Adds co-founder of CDP Dr. Chad Evans, "As we bring more practices under our support umbrella via our partnership with 3C Dental Group, it means more patients will be getting better access to care and increased experience around their dental care. I really can't think of a better or more important thing we could be doing as an organization because that is who we are and what we do - we do everything we can to provide the best possible care and best possible experience to patients. To watch that mission in motion feels exciting!"
The Community Dental Partners' mission and consistent expansion has been regularly recognized in the media and by their peers. This partnership with 3C Dental Group marks the latest in the expansion of not just their footprint across Texas but their dedication to serving those who need them most.
About 3C Dental Group:
Based in Houston and supporting 20 locations across Texas, 3C Dental Group is a dentist owned and led organization founded by Dr. Dhaval Thakkar in 2012. 3C's goal-driven organization holds high standards for culture including core values such as: integrity, empathy, respect, gratitude, and advancement. Their vision is to provide quality and professional dental care delivered with the utmost care, comfort and convenience (three C's) for their local communities.
About Community Dental Partners:
Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Denton, Texas, Community Dental Partners (CDP) is a Dental Support Organization (DSO) led by a mixed team of dental and business veterans working together to solve the needs of today's modern dental professionals. CDP was designed for dentists by dentists who recognized the need to partner with responsible business experts. The DSO offers an entirely innovative service option for the dental industry as they partner with dentists so they can preserve, grow, and enjoy their practice even more than they do today. CDP's unique model includes clinical and business guidance, technology, resources, and relationships that enable their clients to focus on their passion and delegate the areas of the business that don't give them energy.
