OTTAWA, Ontario, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CERC has announced they are partnering with the vFairs virtual and hybrid event platform to host the CERC Virtual Job Fair on Mar 22, 2022. This event is targeted at job seekers and employers in the Ottawa area. Eligible seekers and employers can sign up on the event's landing page.
The virtual event will feature a virtual exhibition, where hiring employers can publish open roles and attendees can contact company reps to learn more about job opportunities. Additionally, webinar sessions will be hosted to prepare job seekers with tips and advice from career services professionals.
Previously, CERC had a job fair with over 20 booths and 140 job seekers. The CERC team wanted to take this success further with the current iteration of its event. So, this follow-up job fair targets job seekers looking for hiring opportunities in Ottawa.
A representative from CERC stated, "This hiring event through vFairs is above and beyond the type of virtual hiring event that we have been able to offer our employers and job seekers throughout this pandemic. We are very pleased with the success of our February 24th event and looking forward to our next Virtual Job Fair on March 22nd."
Muhammad Younas, CEO & Founder at vFairs, added, "This virtual job fairs is a great way to revitalize the economy in places like the Ottawa region. They amplify the recruiting process, and help job seekers and employers get in touch without investing ample resources into the recruitment process."
Candidates eligible for the CERC Virtual Job Fair can register through the event website and register now to attend the event on Mar 22, 2022.
About CERC
Community Employment Resource Centre (CERC) is a not-for-profit community-based organization with over 30 years of experience in providing high quality employment services to the Ottawa community. CERC is a service of the John Howard Society of Ottawa. This Employment Ontario program is funded in part by the Ontario government and Government of Canada.
About vFairs
vFairs is a virtual & hybrid events platform that helps organizations reach global audiences. We help organizations of all sizes host amazing online conferences, trade shows, job fairs & more. The platform offers an intuitive virtual experience along with interactive features such as audio/video chat, excellent scalability, and several customization options.
