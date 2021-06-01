ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In Response to Antisemitic Vandalism Targeting The Florida Holocaust Museum One Week Later

Who:

The Florida Holocaust Museum

What:

In response to the tragic antisemitic vandalism including swastikas and graffiti that stained The Florida Holocaust Museum on May 27 -- an educational institution devoted to preserving the memory of the six million Jews that were murdered during the Holocaust – the Museum is asking the community to join together in solidarity to #UniteAgainstHate.

A peaceful communitywide gathering will take place featuring prominent political, religious, civic and community leaders, and a local Holocaust survivor. *Speakers TBA.

Participants are asked to bring a personally meaningful book on any topic that will be incorporated into a special unifying and interactive moment during the event.

This gathering is free of charge.

When:

Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 6:00pm EST

Where:

The Florida Holocaust Museum

55 5th Street South, St. Petersburg, Florida, 33701

PRESS: To report an advance story, schedule interviews or attend the event, contact:

Monika Levin: monika@redbanyan.com or 954.379.2115

Matt Carswell: matt@redbanyan.com or 954.379.2115

Media Contact

Monika Levin, The Florida Holocaust Museum, 954-379-2115, monika@redbanyan.com

 

SOURCE The Florida Holocaust Museum

