MIDDLETOWN, Md., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. ("the Company") (OTC Pink: CMHF), the parent company for Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank") and Millennium Financial Group, Inc. ("Mlend"), announced today that for the period ending September 30, 2021 the Company earned year to date net income of $4.758 million or $2.11 per share, the highest for the time period in the history of the Company, with an increase of $2.2 million or 86% compared to September 30, 2020 at $2.560 million or $1.14 per share. Net income for the third quarter was $2.257 million or $1.00 per share, an increase of 153% or $1.4 million compared to second quarter net income of $892 thousand or $0.40 per share. Year over year third quarter net income increased $1.1 million or 88% compared to the third quarter of 2020. 

Earnings continued to be bolstered by strong residential mortgage loan activity along with enhanced fee income from PPP loan forgiveness. Earnings were positively impacted during the third quarter by a loan charge-off recovery totaling $540 thousand related to the prior quarter isolated loan charge-off due to a COVID-19 business failure.  The Bank entered into a forbearance agreement with the principal of the aforementioned credit charge-off to receive monthly restitution towards the recovery of the charge-off.  The recovery also positively impacted the provision expense for the third quarter, resulting in a loan loss provision expense release of $246 thousand. As of September 30, 2021 the Company's credit quality continued to be strong with non-performing assets to total assets at 0.31%, a decrease of 5 basis points from the prior quarter.

The Company remains deeply committed to the communities we serve. We continue to expand our newly formed footprint in the Franklin County, PA market and continuing to grow in the Maryland market while providing our customers with "Absolutely Exceptional Experiences".

Quarterly Highlights – 3Q21 vs 2Q21

  • Net book value and tangible book value per share increased by $0.59 and $0.60, or 2.4% and 2.5%, respectively, per share to $24.82 and $24.09 per share, respectively, in the third quarter, from $24.23 and $23.49, respectively, in the second quarter.
  • Cash balances increased on a linked quarter basis by 10.3% or $5.7 million. Deposit growth in the third quarter totaled $47.6 million. The bank utilized the new deposit funds to purchase $47.2 million in security investments during the third quarter. The bank also continued to strengthen off-balance sheet contingency funding sources (FHLB and FRB discount window borrowing capacity), keeping the overall contingency funding position strong at approximately 58.2% of total funding at the bank level as of September 30, 2021.
  • Gross loans increased on a linked quarter basis by $850 thousand or 0.1% as of September 30, 2021. A net decrease in PPP loans of $13.8 million for the quarter was offset by core loan growth of $14.7 million, contributing to the overall quarterly loan growth when compared to June 30, 2021.
  • Overall deposits grew $47.6 million, or 6.8% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2021. Non-interest-bearing deposit grew $20.3 million and interest-bearing deposits grew $27.3 million. The interest-bearing deposits growth was mainly in low cost money market deposits totaling $14 million and interest-bearing transaction demand deposits totaling $13 million. The Bank's cost of interest-bearing deposits for the second quarter decreased 4 bps to 0.41%.
  • The Banks normalized margin (excludes impact of PPP loans and fees, FRB Cash and Brokered deposits) decreased 6 basis points to 3.40% in the third quarter of 2021 from 3.46% in the second quarter of 2021.
  • The loan loss reserve to total loans ratio (excluding PPP loans) increased to 1.10% at September 30, 2021, from 1.08% as of June 30, 2021. Most of the increase was related to core loan growth totaling $14 million, and the addition of a specific reserve for $47 thousand related to one loan relationship.

Quarterly Highlights – 3Q21 vs 3Q20

  • Net book value per share of $24.82 represents a $1.91, or 7.7% increase over September 30, 2020 book value of $22.91 per share. Tangible book value per share of $24.09 at September 30, 2021 increased by $1.92 or 8% from $22.17 at September 30, 2020.
  • Year-over-year net loan growth was $15.8 million or 2.9%, which includes a decrease of $46.2 million in PPP loans. Excluding the PPP loans, gross core loan growth was $60.3 million or 10.9% year-over-year.
  • Deposits grew $110.6 million or 18.8% on a year-over-year basis compared to September 30, 2020. Excluding brokered deposits of $20.2 million as of September 30, 2020, core deposits increased $130.6 million or 18.7% year-over-year. The majority of the core growth was in demand deposits $65.8 million and low interest cost money market $45.9 million and savings deposits $13.4 million. As of September 30, 2021 the Bank had decreased the higher cost brokered deposits balances to only $244 thousand.
  • As of September 30, 2021, the Bank had reduced overall cost of funds to 0.25%, down from 0.48% at September 30, 2020. This decreased results from the further rate reductions on numerous deposit account types due to historically low Fed rates.
  • Year-to-date loan loss provision expense through September 30, 2021 totaled $2.65 million (excludes $45 thousand for off-balance sheet and check card loss provision), an increase of $857 thousand compared to $1.80 million through September 30, 2020. Loan growth and the isolated charge-off combined with economic metrics due to the pandemic (unemployment, GDP and COVID factor) account for the increased provision expense. Loan recoveries through September 30, 2021 of $540 thousand positively impacted the loan loss provision expense.
  • Non-interest income year-to-date as of September 30, 2021 grew by $450 thousand or 8.9% compared to September 30, 2020. The mortgage activity and secondary sales income increase of $269 thousand along with the security sale gains increases of $196 thousand account for the majority of the increase year-over-year.
  • Non-interest expense as of September 30, 2021 increased by $648 thousand compared to September 30, 2020. The increase is directly related to the growth of the balance sheet (15.7% year-over-year) as staffing has increased to support the growth, and increased FDIC insurance premiums as deposits increased (18.8% year-over-year).

Dividend

A dividend of $0.04 per share was declared by the Board of Directors on October 18, 2021 for shareholders of record as of October 29, 2021 and payable on November 5, 2021.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.

President & Chief Executive Officer

301-371-305

 

Community  Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands)































September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,







2021



2021



2021



2020



2020







(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Audited)



(Unaudited)

























Assets





















Cash and due from banks

$

55,559

$

49,830

$

43,425

$

28,785

$

15,044



Total cash and cash equivalents



55,559



49,830



43,425



28,785



15,044

























Securities available-for-sale, at fair value



130,431



86,343



61,086



72,439



67,441

Equity securities, at cost



338



338



462



462



462

























Loans



570,727



569,877



585,811



558,967



554,851

Less allowance for loan loss



6,071



5,812



8,948



7,480



6,024



Loans, net



564,655



564,065



576,864



551,486



548,828

























Loans held for sale



7,963



8,008



10,717



12,626



21,670

Premises and equipment, net



6,858



7,025



6,529



6,400



6,459

Right-of-use assets



2,417



2,533



2,557



2,667



2,785

Accrued interest receivable



1,738



1,746



2,035



2,199



2,192

Deferred tax assets



2,007



1,873



3,025



2,081



1,796

Bank-owned life insurance



6,443



6,393



6,340



5,280



5,214

Goodwill



1,657



1,657



1,657



1,657



1,657

Intangible assets



3



5



7



9



11

Other Assets



1,715



1,590



1,750



2,090



1,960



Total Assets

$

781,783

$

731,404

$

716,452

$

688,181

$

675,519

























Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













































Liabilties





















Deposits:





















Non-interest-bearing demand

$

254,058

$

233,757

$

228,946

$

197,297

$

187,972

Interest-bearing



444,488



417,157



405,499



402,262



399,955



Total Deposits



698,546



650,914



634,445



599,560



587,927

























Subordinated debt, net



14,731



14,708



14,686



14,664



14,641

Other borrowings



2,629



4,015



3,719



8,558



10,577

Lease liabilities



2,480



2,591



2,610



2,715



2,823

Accrued interest payable



409



206



426



215



445

Other liabilities



7,099



4,416



7,349



9,509



7,532



Total Liabilities



725,895



676,850



663,236



635,221



623,946

























Stockholders' Equity





















Common stock



23



23



23



23



23

Surplus



28,523



28,523



28,523



28,523



28,523

Retained earnings



28,121



25,954



25,152



23,633



22,156

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(779)



54



(482)



782



870



Total Stockholders' Equity



55,888



54,554



53,216



52,960



51,572



























Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

781,783

$

731,404

$

716,452

$

688,181

$

675,519

 

Community  Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended







September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,







2021



2021



2020



2021



2020

























Interest Income























Loans, including fees

$

6,407,015

$

6,328,253

$

5,811,942

$

19,241,739

$

16,623,282



Securities



436,526



347,943



304,912



1,088,144



766,457



Fed funds sold and other



26,859



5,115



29,246



40,685



139,341



     Total interest income



6,870,400



6,681,311



6,146,099



20,370,568



17,529,080

























Interest Expense























Deposits



427,313



442,650



728,081



1,370,982



2,733,798



Borrowed funds



-



-



-



947



48,869



Subordinated debt



238,049



238,049



238,049



714,148



709,356



Other Interest Expense



45,323



51,071



66,878



167,822



106,766



     Total interest expense



710,686



731,770



1,033,009



2,253,900



3,598,789

























Net interest income



6,159,714



5,949,541



5,113,091



18,116,668



13,930,292

Provision for loan losses



(245,988)



1,432,697



844,521



2,652,690



1,796,018

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



6,405,702



4,516,844



4,268,570



15,463,978



12,134,274

























Non-interest income























Service charges on deposits



180,225



181,006



164,660



555,060



448,491



Earnings bank owned life insurance



40,956



45,307



46,771



137,952



90,314



Gain sale of fixed assets



-



-



-



1,500



-



Gain sale of securities



-



-



164,464



196,091



173,721



Mortage loan income activity



1,252,561



1,313,885



1,973,960



4,026,646



3,929,716



Other non-interest income



211,864



200,732



155,515



585,771



411,106



     Total non-interest income



1,685,606



1,740,930



2,505,370



5,503,020



5,053,348

























Non-interest expense























Salaries and employee benefits



2,967,511



2,880,755



3,133,762



8,430,445



8,219,404



Occupancy and equipment



708,358



706,167



694,331



2,091,761



2,057,023



Legal and professional fees



155,208



169,242



200,451



474,478



529,262



Advertising



130,244



131,225



96,098



417,594



318,435



Data processing



544,371



625,055



504,575



1,637,675



1,414,085



FDIC premiums



93,840



108,963



106,675



317,599



159,155



Loss sale of securities



-



-



-



17,826



-



Other intangible amortization



2,083



2,083



2,083



6,250



6,250



Other



412,142



377,273



413,694



1,008,063



1,050,041



     Total non-interest expense



5,013,757



5,000,763



5,151,169



14,401,691



13,753,155

Income before taxes



3,077,551



1,257,011



1,622,771



6,565,308



3,434,467

Income tax expense



820,160



365,343



421,791



1,807,083



874,233

Net Income

$

$2,257,391

$

$891,668

$

$1,200,980

$

$4,758,225

$

$2,560,234

























Basic earnings per share

$

1.00

$

0.40

$

0.53

$

2.11

$

1.14

 

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Data























Income Statement Review















































For the Three Months Ended



For theNine Months Ended





September 30,



June 30, 



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,





2021



2021



2020



2021



2020





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)























Interest Income

$

6,870,400

$

6,681,311

$

6,146,099

$

20,370,568

$

17,529,080

Interest Expense



710,686



731,770



1,033,009



2,253,900



3,598,789

Net interest income



6,159,714



5,949,541



5,113,091



18,116,668



13,930,292

Provsion expense



(245,988)



1,432,697



844,521



2,652,690



1,796,018

Net interest income after provision

$

6,405,702

$

4,516,844

$

4,268,570

$

15,463,978

$

12,134,274























Non-interest income

$

1,685,606

$

1,740,930

$

2,505,370

$

5,503,020

$

5,053,348

Non-interest expense



5,013,757



5,000,763



5,151,169



14,401,691



13,753,156

Merger expenses



-



-



-



-



-























Yield on interest-earning assets



3.71%



3.85%



3.85%



3.88%



3.94%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities



0.63%



0.69%



0.97%



0.70%



1.20%

Efficiency ratio



63.91%



65.03%



67.61%



60.97%



72.41%























Balance Sheet Review















































September 30,



June 30, 







September 30,









2021



2021







2020









(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)







(Unaudited)





(dollars in thousands)





















Total assets

$

781,783

$

731,404





$

675,519





Loans, net of reserve 



564,655



564,065







548,828





Goodwill & intangibles



1,660



1,661







1,668





Deposits



698,546



650,914







587,927





Shareholder's equity



55,888



54,554







51,572

















































Asset Quality Review





















Non-accrual loans

$

1,471

$

1,656





$

1,246





Trouble debt restructured loans still accruing



963



969







681





Loans 90 days past due still accruing



-



-







294





Foreclosured properties



-



-







-





Total non-performing assets

$

2,434

$

2,625





$

2,221



























Non-performing assets to total assets



0.31%



0.36%







0.33%





Non-performing assets to total loans



0.42%



0.46%







0.40%



























Summary of Operating Results















































For theThree Months Ended



For the Nine Months Ended









September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,









2021



2020



2021



2020









(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



























Pre-allowance for Loan Loss provision, pre-tax net income

$

2,831,563

$

2,467,292

$

9,217,998

$

5,230,485





Alllowance for loan loss provision, pre-tax



(245,988)



844,521



2,652,690



1,796,018





Tax expense



820,160



421,791



1,807,083



874,233





Net Income

$

2,257,391

$

1,200,980

$

4,758,225

$

2,560,234



























(dollars in thousands)





















Charge-offs

$

54

$

12

$

4,655

$

49





(Recoveries)



(550)



(9)



(578)



(29)





Net charge-offs

$

­(496)

$

3

$

4,077

$

20



























Per Common Share Data











































Common shares outstanding



2,251,320



2,251,320



2,251,320



2,251,320





Weighted average shares outstanding



2,251,320



2,251,320



2,251,320



2,251,320



























Basic Earnings per share

$

1.00

$

0.53

$

2.11

$

1.14





Dividend declared

$

0.04

$

0.04

$

0.12

$

0.12



























Book value per share

$

24.82

$

22.91

$

24.82

$

22.91





Tangible book value per share

$

24.09

$

11.17

$

24.09

$

22.17



























Selected Financial Ratios (unaudited)











































Return on average assets



1.18%



0.72%



0.87%



0.55%





Return on average equity



15.79%



9.26%



11.38%



6.79%





Allowance for loan losses to total loans



1.06%



1.09%



1.06%



1.09%





Allowance for loan loss to total loans (excluding PPP loans)



1.10%



1.23%



1.10%



1.23%





Non-performing assets to total loans



0.42%



0.40%



0.42%



0.40%





Non-performing assets to total loans (excluding PPP)



0.44%



0.45%



0.44%



0.45%





Net Charge-offs to total loans



-0.09%



0.00%



0.71%



0.00%





Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital 



10.74%



N/A



10.74%



N/A





Tier1 capital



10.74%



N/A



10.74%



N/A





Total risk based capital



11.88%



N/A



11.77%



N/A





Tier-1 leverage ratio 



8.86%



N/A



8.86%



N/A





Community bank leverage ratio (bank only)**



N/A



9.24%



N/A



9.24%





Average equity to average assets



7.49%



7.73%



7.65%



8.05%





Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Common Assets



6.95%



7.25%



6.95%



7.25%





Net interest margin (bank only, normalized)*



3.40%



3.52%



3.47%



3.53%





Loans to deposits - (EOP)



81.70%



94.37%



81.70%



94.37%





*Normalized margin excludes impact of PPP loans and related on balance sheet liquidity through Brokered deposits and FHLB Borrowing







**As of September 30, 2021 the bank reverted back to the BASEL III regulatory framework for capital reporting and discontinued the CBLR calculation.





 

