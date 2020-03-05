NEWPORT, Del., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Compact Membrane Systems, Inc. (CMS), a pioneer in membrane systems for advanced chemical separations, and Braskem America, Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A., the leading producer of polyolefins in the Americas, are engaged in the establishment of a joint development agreement. This agreement is for a pilot-scale demonstration of CMS' proprietary Optiperm™ olefin/paraffin separation technology using a commercial-scale stream of mixed propane and propylene.
Optiperm™ technology effectively separates olefins, a key building block of the chemicals industry. Optiperm™ is designed for use in petrochemical manufacturing plants and refineries, as a bolt-on technology to capture, separate and upgrade existing streams that would otherwise be lost or under-valued. This novel process technology represents a step change in performance for existing infrastructure. Used in conjunction with existing unit operations, membrane separation systems can increase yield and capacity, lower costs, reduce process bottlenecks, and capture value from existing streams, while operating in a greener, cleaner, and more efficient manner.
The pilot is intended to demonstrate successful operation under field conditions for an extended period of time. Optiperm™ technology was previously deployed in a pilot system at the Delaware City Refinery, validating its technological viability in a similar application and meeting its performance targets.
"Braskem is pursuing growth and diversification globally. We share the belief that innovation is a key concept to lead our initiatives towards competitiveness and sustainability throughout our various product chains. Our expectations are that Optiperm™ will play an important role in Braskem's innovation strategy," says Gus Hutras, leader of Process Technology Development at Braskem.
"We are thrilled to be working with Braskem, a company that is both a leading producer of resins in the Americas and a progressive thinker and adopter of transformative technology. Braskem is the ideal partner to demonstrate the potential of this new approach," says Erica Nemser, CEO of Compact Membrane Systems.
About CMS
Compact Membrane Systems (CMS) is an advanced materials company that specializes in challenging chemical separations. Its range of membrane separation solutions delivers new sources of revenue and lower costs to process industries including petrochemicals, refining, and pharmaceuticals.
About Braskem
Every day, Braskem's 8,000 team members work to improve people's lives through sustainable solutions in chemistry and plastics and engage with partners throughout the value chain to advance the circular economy. With 41 industrial units in Brazil, United States, Mexico and Germany, net revenue of R$58 billion (US$15.8 billion) and exports to around 100 countries, Braskem produces annually over 20 million tons of plastic resins and chemical products.
Braskem America is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A. headquartered in Philadelphia. The company is the leading producer of polypropylene in the United States, with six production plants located in Texas, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, an Innovation and Technology Center in Pittsburgh, and an operation in Boston focused on leveraging groundbreaking developments in biotechnology and advanced materials. For more information, visit www.braskem.com/usa.
