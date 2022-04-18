Expert Luxury Real Estate Team Partners with Compass to Grow Total Coast-to-Coast Footprint Across Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Hamptons, Miami, and greater Southern California Region
NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of the nation's top-producing luxury real estate brokers, Carl Gambino, founder and CEO of Gambino Group at Compass, today announced his expansion with Compass into New York state, specifically Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Hamptons. This growth is the most recent development following the Los Angeles-based group's successful entrance into the Miami market in 2021 followed by a record-breaking price per square foot $21.25 million sale on Florida's exclusive Fisher Island. Following a momentous 2021, Gambino Group will now expand its national presence by servicing a new segment of bi-coastal ultra-high-net-worth individuals and investors transacting across the nation's three most highly desired metro areas.
"Our clients are purchasing homes across multiple markets, and this expansion paves the way for us to offer them a seamless experience in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, and the Hamptons," said Gambino. "As a native New Yorker, my career began in this city. I made my first sale 13 years ago in Brooklyn and have continued to sell luxury apartments and townhouses throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn which has given me a front row view of its evolution. The added layer of Compass' support makes it possible for us to be at the forefront of the market and continue offering the level of service and expertise our clients have come to know, love and expect."
Gambino Group celebrates a proven track record catering to the needs of the notable celebrity and marquee clientele, as well as architecturally significant properties. Operating out of Compass offices in New York, Hamptons, Miami and Beverly Hills, Gambino Group is a team of highly experienced real estate experts, committed to servicing luxury buyers, sellers and investors with residential and commercial transactions, through a finely-tuned luxury concierge.
Throughout his career, Gambino and his team have been awarded some of the nation's most esteemed accolades including being listed on Variety's "Real Estate Showbiz Elite," named one of "Hollywood's Top 30 Real Estate Agents" by The Hollywood Reporter and ranking #31 in Los Angeles Business Journal's "Top 100 Real Estate Agents for Los Angeles County.
"It can be challenging to predict the future of the market but I am currently seeing a strong return of luxury buyers searching for premier properties in NYC," Gambino continues. "Due to the lack of supply the prices have continued to rise. The one thing I'm certain of, is that New York never rests. We've built an incredible team to confidently navigate any market conditions and to best serve our clients. We look forward to expanding our resale business along with a new development division. The sky is truly the limit in New York."
