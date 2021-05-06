IRVINE, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 18, 2021 Competitive Health will be attending the 17th Annual BenefitsPRO Virtual Broker Expo. Each year, we invite the nation's top brokers to join us at BenefitsPRO to cultivate new opportunities, grow relationships, and learn about the most innovative technologies in our virtual marketplace. 2021 will be no exception as we are very excited to announce new offerings to differentiate your product catalog and foster new channels of revenue!
"Over 85% of employers surveyed plan to add virtual health and behavioral health products to their employee benefits program. Competitive Health offers 7 Behavioral Healthcare programs for every budget consideration. Chronic care, Companion Care, MaternityHub and traditional telemedicine is also available to build custom solutions for your clients. Out focus is to offer our brokers solutions that reduce costs, increased engagement, and provide a competitive advantage in the marketplace." – Kim Darling, CEO & Founder, Competitive Health, Inc.
This year, we are excited to make some big announcements at BenefitsPRO. Imagine the best-in-class products, below-market pricing, turn-key administration and white-glove support all from 1 shop – that's your competitive advantage with Competitive Health! Attendees can see and hear how we can partner with your organization and tailor our services to fit your needs.
BenefitsPRO is the perfect venue to learn and collaborate to tailor our services to your needs. Attendees will gain exclusive access to product demos to demonstrate how Competitive Health can help brokers build profitable and meaningful product differentiation. With over 44 services – Competitive Health's volume of business offers below market pricing to save your clients money and increase your commissions. With CHI, you can create your own marketplace, including: the ShowBenefits app, Virtual/Digital Health, Behavioral Health, Musculoskeletal, Maternity, and Perks programs. Whichever product you are most interested in, Competitive Health gives you the tools to help your groups achieve cost savings, lower PEPM costs, and increase engagement. Every time a member uses our platform, we are redirecting a claim or reducing costs to the employer, resulting in higher profitability!
Finding the right partner has never been more important – ask yourself… how are your clients onboarded? How do you increase member utilization? This process is not just one and done. Join us at BenefitsPro, as we share our industry knowledge, secrets and insights into how we have improved our practices to provide our brokers proven ROI. Your success is our success. To learn more about our services, visit: https://competitivehealth.com/broker-events/ or join us at https://www.event.benefitspro.com/bprobrokerexpo
About Competitive Health, Inc.
Competitive Health, Inc. is the preeminent supplier of digital health solutions. The firm's direct agreements with the nation's leading digital health solutions, telehealth companies, retail clinics, and PPO networks, position Competitive Health to provide unlimited access and unprecedented savings to clients and members. Competitive Health has saved hundreds of millions of dollars for employer groups, insurance carriers, third-party administrators, affinity groups and exchanges, since 1996. For more information, visit: https://competitivehealth.com/. You can also speak directly to our SVP of Channel Partnerships, Sandi Santino at ssantino@competitivehealth.com, or (770) 262-5509.
More about the BenefitsPRO Conference
What To Expect at BenefitsPRO
Year-after-year BenefitsPRO attracts leading industry practitioners and experts to create a robust conference, designed to continue to provide brokers with the tools and resources to implement solutions quicky in order to increase their bottom line! See what you can expect at BenefitsPRO 2021 and join us virtually on May 18, and leave with fresh ideas for strategies and tactics that you can put into action right away. Below is the schedule for the virtual event:
- 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM | Virtual Platform Opens
- 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM | Healthcare 2021 and Beyond: What's Next?
- Speakers:
- Paul Wilson, Editor-in-Chief - BenefitsPRO
- Seth Denson, Co-Founder & Chief Strategist - GDP Advisors, LLC
- Tracy Watts, Senior Partner, National Leader for U.S. Health Policy - Mercer
- Shelby George, CEO - Perky
- 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM | A Transparent Future: Exploring How Data Analytics and Increasing Transparency is Changing the Future of Benefits
- Speakers:
- Paul Wilson, Editor-in-Chief - BenefitsPRO
- Jen Berman, CEO - MZQ Consulting LLC
- Lester Morales, CEO - Next Impact, LLC
- Trevor Fast, Benefit Products Lead - Bind Benefits
- 1:00 PM - 1:30 PM | Sponsor Hosted Networking & Facilitated Discussions
- 1:30 PM - 2:45 PM | BenefitsPRO Solutions Showcase
- 2:45 PM - 3:45 PM | Metamorphosis: Re-Imagining your Benefits Practice
- Speakers:
- Paul Wilson, Editor-in-Chief - BenefitsPRO
- Adam Berkowitz, Founder & President - Simpara
- Jessica Du Bois, Benefits Consultant - Business Benefits Group (BBG)
- David Adamson, MD, CEO - ARC® Fertility
- 3:45 PM - | Sponsor Hosted Facilitated Discussion
About BenefitsPRO
The BenefitsPRO Broker Expo 2021 will consist of a one-day virtual program on May 18th and an in-person 3-day conference August 16-18, that will continue to raise new issues, embrace new challenges and find new solutions. Attendees include leading industry practitioners and experts to create robust agendas, designed to provide brokers with the tools and resources to implement solutions that increase their bottom line! The goal of the conference is to educate, motivate and innovate brokers and give them the strategies and information needed to thrive both now and into the future. We're confident that the 2021 Expo will do just that! https://www.event.benefitspro.com/bprobrokerexpo
