NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compliance, an integrated eDiscovery services and contract analytics provider, today announced that Marla Crawford is speaking at the Electronic Discovery Institute (EDI) in two sessions focused on balancing stakeholder priorities and reshaping the eDiscovery landscape. Known for her expertise in legal technology and eDiscovery, Crawford is a prominent attorney and noted speaker on the intersection of law and technology. Crawford will be joined by other distinguished faculty members at EDI on October 13-15, at the Ritz-Carlton, Bacara, Santa Barbara, California.
Crawford's first session, "Balancing Act: How Privacy, Litigation, Discovery & RIM Professionals Work Together for Success," will be held on Thursday, October 14, at 2 p.m. She will be joined by Ellen Blanchard, director of discovery and information governance at T-Mobile, Mike Burg, senior counsel, privacy and data security at Zillow Group, Constance Mockaitis, director, eDiscovery operations at AbbVie, Tom Mullane, eDiscovery process manager at Raytheon Technologies, and Erin Pope, chief compliance and privacy officer at Golden LivingCenters. The session dialogue will offer perspectives from privacy, eDiscovery, and records and information management professionals as they discuss how to successfully partner and enact plans that balance regulatory mandates with discovery requirements while successfully achieving a balance of all party's priorities.
In the closing session, "The Evolution of Discovery Reshapes the Service Landscape", held on Thursday, October 14 at 4:30 p.m., Crawford will be joined by Julia Hasenzahl, founder and chief executive officer at ProSearch, Chip Delany, strategy director at Lineal, Adam Rubinger, chief client experience officer at Haystack and moderating the panel will be Dan Kinney, vice president at ProSearch. The panel dialogue will discuss what eDiscovery means in 2021, and the short and long-term future. . Panelists will share how changes in data, technology, security, and privacy are reshaping discovery services.
"It's an honor to return to EDI along with my peers," said Crawford. "The EDI summit creates opportunities for the advancement of legal technology, legal disruption, and legal partnership. It's my privilege to share my experience and be able to offer insights on how to work towards a target state while honoring all party's mandates."
Crawford brings over 30 years of expertise in the practice of law and regularly speaks on legal technology, electronic discovery, and information governance issues. Crawford spent 22 years practicing law at the prestigious international firm Jones Day before serving as associate general counsel for Goldman Sachs for 11 years where she led the firm's global eDiscovery practice and focused on complex commercial and securities litigation and regulatory investigations. Crawford earned a bachelor's degree in public policy from Duke University and graduated magna cum laude from Boston University, where she earned her Juris Doctor. She also founded and serves as chairperson of the Compliance diversity and inclusion committee.
Compliance is a leading integrated legal services provider, leveraging technology and expertise to simplify the experience of eDiscovery and contract analytics for law firms and legal departments. Cimplifi™, our client-centric ecosystem and experience, offers a curated portfolio of technology-enabled solutions that integrates proprietary tools and automated workflows with market-leading software to deliver an easy-to-use, end-to-end system that streamlines processes, unifies reporting, and empowers users. For more than two decades, clients have relied on our expertise and ingenuity to solve complex challenges, bring innovative solutions, and deliver intelligence and insight to help them manage risk, control costs, and get more done, more effectively, and with far less effort and stress. Compliance is ISO 27001 certified and is a division of System One. Learn more at http://www.complianceds.com.
