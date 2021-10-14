PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino, the Chief Executive Officer of Compliance4 and founder of The Best Ever You Network has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.
Elizabeth was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Elizabeth has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Elizabeth will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
"I am honored to join the prestigious Forbes Business Council, as I have always followed the Forbes brand which does an exceptional job at identifying leaders, as well as vision and innovation." Hamilton-Guarino continued, "This is also an exciting networking opportunity to meet an elite group of business leaders and contribute to an exchange of ideas. I have dedicated much of my life to helping others and also appreciate mentors and collaborators."
Guarino is the author of 8 books including the award-winning book Percolate – Let Your Best Self Filter Through (Hay House April 4, 2014). Her upcoming book, The Change Guidebook – How to Align Your Heart, Truths and Energy to Find Success in All Areas of Your Life, will be published by Health Communications, Inc in March 2022. The Change Guidebook ends the search for self-help that works, serving as a life-long companion guide and resource to compliment your life. It is a guide for anyone who is seeking change and wants to align to their highest purpose.
Guarino and her husband, Peter R. Guarino, Esq. and four sons live in Maine.
