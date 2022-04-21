The collaboration offers CGC customers access to real-time payment solutions that help simplify business transactions while simultaneously monitoring for risks
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Computer Guidance Corporation (CGC), a leading developer of cloud-based ERP solutions for the construction industry, and Corpay, a FLEETCOR® (NYSE: FLT) brand and a global leader in business payments, are announcing a partnership that will bring streamlined payment services to construction companies.
This collaboration will bring Corpay Payment Automation's AP services to Computer Guidance Corporation's construction customers that will further simplify back-office procedures as well as provide further visibility into business payments.
Computer Guidance Corporation, part of JDM Technology Group, has a proven track record of helping commercial contractors achieving quantifiable benefits as a result of implementing eCMS construction ERP solutions and accompanying business process consulting services. Computer Guidance's eCMS Cloud Construction ERP helps clients digitally transform their businesses for greater efficiency and faster growth through the utilization of various innovative technologies and resources in order to collect and transform business data into real-time contextual relevancy and make it available to all stakeholders online.
"We are pleased to have completed the integration of our eCMS Construction ERP Software with Corpay Payment Automation's AP services," stated Michael Bihlmeier, President at Computer Guidance Corporation. "eCMS Connect for Corpay will enable Corpay and CGC to provide even higher standards of automation and security, as well as faster payment processing, to our clients."
Corpay Payment Automation, formerly Nvoicepay, is a financial technology company specializing in intelligent payment automation. Corpay software automates payments for accounts payable teams, transforming a traditionally expensive and disjointed process into an efficient, unified workflow. Computer Guidance's eCMS cloud-based ERP software helps any size and type of commercial contractor manage all aspects of their financials and operations transforming their business challenges into profitable results. The integrated solution, eCMS Connect for Corpay, will deliver an end-to-end and fully automated vendor payment and expense management solution leveraging the functionality of Corpay payment solutions and eCMS ERP applications.
"We are excited to be officially partnering with the team at Computer Guidance Solutions as we continue to help their clients better track, manage and pay suppliers with one simple solution," said Matt Butler, SVP of Construction Sales for Corpay. "For businesses like those in the construction vertical, we assist them in moving away from traditional paper checks with payment tools that enable real-time visibility into business expenditures while simultaneously helping to mitigate payment fraud risk for the company."
To learn more about accessing Corpay Payment Automation, Computer Guidance Solutions customers are invited to visit Corpay.com.
About Computer Guidance Corporation
With over 20% of their clients represented on top ENR lists, Computer Guidance Corporation delivers the leading construction enterprise resource planning solution including financial and project management, #1 business intelligence, mobile, and enterprise content management. Scalable, customizable and cloud-hosted, CGC serves thousands throughout North America. Computer Guidance Corporation is part of the JDM Technology Group, a global construction-specific software conglomerate that serves more than 500,000+ in 40 countries and six continents.
About Corpay
Corpay is a global leader in business payments, helping companies of all sizes better track, manage and pay their expenses. Corpay provides customers with a comprehensive suite of online payment solutions including Bill Payment, AP Automation, Cross-Border Payments, Currency Risk Management, and Commercial Card Programs. As the number-one, large-market, commercial Mastercard® issuer in North America, Corpay handles over a billion transactions each year. Corpay is part of the FLEETCOR (NYSE: FLT) portfolio of brands. To learn more visit http://www.corpay.com.
