BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Comrent International, a U.S.-based leading power-testing infrastructure provider specializing in load bank solutions for more than two decades, announced it has been acquired by Sunbelt Rentals.
The combination of Comrent and Sunbelt Rentals broadens both companies' product portfolios and enhances their current market reach to provide unique opportunities for customers in the renewable energy, data center, and utility markets. In addition, Comrent extends its reach through Sunbelt Rentals' strong global presence, while Sunbelt Rentals has gained a significant share in the commissioning infrastructure solutions market in North America.
"Comrent's combination of expertise, precision planning, and partnership commitment have benefited Fortune 500 companies for decades, building a track record of experience unmatched in the industry," said Doug May, CEO of Comrent International. "Our companies are an ideal fit because together, we offer a broader range of mission-critical load testing solutions that align with our customer's expectations and industry regulations."
Sunbelt Rentals purchased Comrent from the Global Environment Fund (GEF), a U.S.-based private equity firm investing growth capital in companies that promote sustainability.
"Our strategy was to leverage Comrent's unique position in the market to grow its digital infrastructure business, while also forging a path in renewable energy, enabling growth in critical markets such as solar, wind, and microgrids," said Lisa Schule, who managed the Comrent investment for GEF. "The key for us was assembling the right team to transform the company into a full-service solutions provider capable of partnering with key stakeholders in digital and energy infrastructure," added Justin Heyman, who managed the Comrent investment with Schule.
Comrent and Sunbelt Rentals will operate the largest fleet of load banks in the industry by combining into one operating division led by Comrent's Chief Revenue Officer Tony Borck.
"Comrent has been committed to providing the best and most innovative and mission-critical testing solutions," said Borck. "We are extremely excited about leveraging Sunbelt Rentals' broad reach in the industrial construction market to accelerate the tremendous growth opportunities in North America."
"We are excited to have completed the acquisition of Comrent," said Brendan Horgan, CEO of Sunbelt Rentals. "The merger of their market leading solutions-driven load bank business with our broader fleet offering strengthens the diversity of the specialty products we offer to an ever-increasing customer base. The load bank market represents an exciting growth opportunity in a rapidly advancing electrification environment."
About Comrent
Comrent International provides expert solutions that enable companies to evaluate and commission their critical power generation systems with confidence and precision. For decades, Comrent has specialized in power-testing infrastructure, partnering closely with Fortune 500 data centers, electrical utilities, renewable developers, and oil and gas companies to tailor the best load testing solutions to their needs. Learn more at http://www.comrent.com.
About Sunbelt Rentals
We MAKE IT HAPPEN! With a passionate team of 17,000 rental experts, a growing network of more than 1,050 locations and an extensive equipment fleet that exceeds $11 billion, Sunbelt Rentals helps professional and do-it-yourselfers get things done. With a highly diversified offering of equipment, solutions and services available, we assist customers throughout North America extend their capabilities, complete projects on time, and handle times of crisis. No matter if you are in the commercial, industrial, residential, or municipal industry, we are constantly advancing the idea of what an equipment company can do for its customers. Visit sunbeltrentals.com to find out what we can do for you.
