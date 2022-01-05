FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Concept Plus, LLC, a Fairfax-based IT Solution Provider, announces its acquisition of US Information Technologies Corporation (USIT), an IT consultancy focusing on the federal government. Concept Plus will continue serving federal agency clients, and USIT will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Concept Plus.
The acquisition brings complementary capabilities, experience, and commitment to excellence on a much broader platform that yields enhanced service delivery to customers. It also enables exceptional scale and value to support customer transformation, automation, and mission goals through expertise in agile development, enterprise application technologies, and cloud computing. The addition of USIT expands Concept Plus' portfolio and increases its service offerings within the defense and federal civilian customers.
"This acquisition brings together two like-minded companies, and their employees, to better serve and transform the missions of our customers," said Ahmad Abuzaakouk, President & CEO of Concept Plus. "We share a vision of an excited and innovative workforce, steeped in capability, who will stop at nothing to drive successful outcomes for our customers. I'm absolutely thrilled for what the future holds for us."
USIT President and CEO Joe Morrone said, "In unifying our companies, we've created something better...a company that is more experienced, better qualified and more competitive than we were as separate entities. The corporate values and culture of USIT and Concept Plus are totally compatible and will result in an organization that fits together seamlessly."
The acquisition of USIT enhances the values of Concept Plus as an employee-first company comprised of great people driven to deliver high-value, innovative solutions. Through its newly combined workforce, Concept Plus is even better positioned to lead and tackle the toughest problems facing its federal clients today.
About Concept Plus
Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, Concept Plus is a trusted solution provider of enterprise software and information technology consulting. Concept Plus brings decades of federal consulting experience to our customers, and the experience gained from our past successes. Concept Plus helps clients solve challenging IT problems by leveraging industry best practices and our in-depth Oracle technology expertise. Concept Plus provides innovative technology solutions for some of the most forward-thinking healthcare, defense and federal civilian customers. As a trusted partner to government agencies, Concept Plus develops, implements, and maintains mission-critical systems for related federal programs through its claims processing, analytics, program integrity, interoperability, and other solutions. As the industry's recognized technology leader, Concept Plus is positioned to capitalize on the significant modernization initiatives across federal customers. Concept Plus has regularly been listed as one of the best places to work in the state of Virginia and is a recipient of the Washington Business Journal's Fantastic 50. Learn more about Concept Plus at conceptplusllc.com or follow us on LinkedIn
About USIT
U.S. Information Technologies Corporation (USIT) is a leading provider of Oracle-based information technology solutions. Their national workforce, many of whom are former Oracle employees, bring extensive credentials to programs needing Oracle experts with a concentration on database, middleware and enterprise application expertise. USIT helps clients solve challenging IT problems by leveraging industry best practices and our in-depth Oracle technology expertise.
