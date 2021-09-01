NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Concertiv, the innovative procurement-as-a-service provider for elite professional services firms, today announced Priya Iyer as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Iyer, a high-growth entrepreneurial CEO with over 25 years of success, will lead the next chapter of Concertiv's growth following a $20+ million Series B growth equity financing round, led by Long Arc Capital.
"Concertiv works with several of the world's foremost professional services firms, all of whom share our vision of seamless B2B purchasing. We drive profitability and productivity for our clients by procuring the best solutions at the best prices for them," said Iyer. "Concertiv's mission to facilitate frictionless purchasing through tech-enabled services is innovation at its finest, and I'm delighted to steer the ship that helps our clients reduce operating spend while freeing up their time for higher-value activities."
Today, many key operational purchases are often impeded by market opacity, forcing executives to coordinate with multiple parties to piece together fragmented information. Concertiv is reimagining the future of corporate purchasing by combining its robust network, expertise, data, and technology with its unique market position to achieve results for customers far better than they could achieve on an individual basis. On average, Concertiv clients realize 20% in hard dollar savings along with a 40% increase in operational efficiency.
"Concertiv helps customers cut through market opacity, unlock new insights, and build smarter infrastructure for professional services firms," said Kipp Nelson, Partner and President of Long Arc Capital. "Priya's extensive experience and proven track record for building high-growth, technology-driven services businesses, combined with a strategic and empathic leadership philosophy, positions her perfectly to tackle the role as CEO at Concertiv."
Iyer has founded and rapidly grown multiple ventures to highly profitable global companies achieving 40x return on capital. She was most recently Chairman and CEO of Vee24, a leading global solutions provider for live customer engagement. Prior to Vee24, Iyer was Chairman and CEO of Anaqua, a global SaaS solutions provider for Intellectual Asset Management. Iyer previously headed Operations at Steelpoint Technologies, now part of HP, and was Managing Partner for financial services at AGENCY.COM.
Iyer's many awards and recognitions include New England Entrepreneur of the Year (2014), Top 100 Entrepreneur list by The Boston Globe (2015), Top Women Leaders in SaaS by TSR (The SaaS Report – 2018), and Top 3 Highly Accomplished Women CEOs in SaaS (2018). Iyer is an MIT Sloan Fellow and an entrepreneur-in-residence at Babson College.
About Concertiv, Inc.
NYC-based Concertiv is establishing a new standard of excellence in B2B purchasing by providing the best deals, expert recommendations, and market transparency. With over $300 million total spend under management, Concertiv serves distinguished professional services companies globally, facilitating procurement across a network of 1,000+ suppliers. Thanks to its unparalleled team of industry experts, unique pan-market position, expansive blue-chip network, and innovative software platform, Concertiv gives business leaders everything they need to feel confident that they are making the best operating decisions. For more information, please visit https://www.concertiv.com/.
