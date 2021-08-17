NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia, the New York-based nonprofit working to strengthen the partnering ecosystem, today announces the appointment of 60 Advisors and Senior Advisors to its organization for the 2021-22 term.
"This impressive group of individuals from across a multitude of sectors, industries, and geographies will play an instrumental role in guiding the direction, development, and growth of Concordia over the next 12 months," commented Concordia's Co-Founders, Matthew Swift & Nicholas Logothetis. "From lending their insight into policy developments to sharing their expertise on innovations in their respective industries, we're fortunate to be working closely with these 60 individuals over the coming months."
Concordia's Advisors and Senior Advisors are carefully selected by Concordia's executive leadership, Leadership Council, Board of Directors, and staff, and serve for a one-year term. The program had over 125 nominations this year, and Concordia has appointed a total of 60 Advisors and Senior Advisors.
Concordia's 2021-22 Senior Advisors:
- Germán Alcayde, Executive Chairman, Atlantic Business Consulting
- Armand Arton, President, Arton Capital
- Jeanne E. Branthover, Managing Partner, Head of the Global Financial Services Practice, DHR International
- Rodney Ferguson, President & CEO, Winrock International
- Bart Friedman, Partner & Senior Counsel, Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP
- Michelle Giuda, Executive Vice President of Geopolitical Strategy & Risk, Weber Shandwick
- Adriana Henriquez, Chief Operating Officer, Makeba
- John Jovanovic, Former Investment Director, Mercuria
- Holly Kuzmich, Executive Director, George W. Bush Institute
- James H. Lowry, Senior Advisor, Boston Consulting Group
- Linda Mabhena-Olagunju, Founder & CEO, DLO Energy Resources Group Ltd
- Stewart D. McLaurin, President, The White House Historical Association
- Gary Officer, President & CEO, Center for Workforce Inclusion
- Morgan Ortagus, Partner, Rubicon Founders
- Tracy Palandjian, Co-Founder & CEO, Social Finance
- Amb. Capricia Penavic Marshall, President, Global Engagement Strategies LLC; Ambassador-in-Residence, Atlantic Council
- Paul Rossi, Executive Director, Driving Change PBC
- Amb. Dr. Robin Renee Sanders, CEO, FEEEDS Advocacy Initiative
- Caroline Scullin, Global Communications Strategy
- Nangula Uaandja, CEO, Namibian Investment Promotion Board
- Charity Wallace, Founder & President, Wallace Global Impact
- Sherrie Rollins Westin, President, Sesame Workshop
- Hon. William Zarit, Senior Counselor, The Cohen Group
Concordia's 2021-22 Advisors:
- Vikrum Aiyer, Deputy Director, ACLU
- Martha L. Aponte, Deputy Mission Director, USAID/Colombia
- Rachael Baitel, Chief of Staff, Russell Street Ventures
- Mickey Bergman, Vice President, Richardson Center for Global Engagement
- Michael Blake, Founder & CEO, Atlas Strategy Group
- Chris Campbell, Chief Strategist, Kroll
- Shelly Cano Kurtz, Co-Founder & CMO, X4Impact
- Cordell Carter, Executive Director, Socrates Program, Aspen Institute
- Noëlla Coursaris Musunka, Founder & CEO, Malaika
- Porter DeLaney, Founding Partner, Kyle House Group
- Rohitesh Dhawan, CEO, International Council on Metals & Mining
- Tosin Faniro-Dada, Managing Director & CEO, Endeavor Nigeria
- Stephanie Foster, Partner, Smash Strategies
- Mary Margaret Frank, Academic Director, Institute for Business in Society, Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia
- Kate Friedrich, Vice President of Global Government Affairs, Thomson Reuters
- Tariye Gbadegesin, Managing Director & CEO, ARM Harith Infrastructure Fund
- Hagar Hajjar Chemali, Founder & CEO, Greenwich Media Strategies
- Dan Hoffman, Independent Consultant, BGR
- Audrey Hruby, Senior Fellow, Atlantic Council
- Dave King, CEO, Digitalis
- Marisa Lee, Co-Founder, Supportal
- Lisa Manley, Vice President of Global Sustainability, Mars
- Natalia Moreno, Vice President of Marketing & Community, Mubadala Capital - US Ventures
- Richard Parker, Former Assistant Administrator for Legislative & Public Affairs, USAID
- Joshua Sandler, Co-Founder & CEO, Lori Systems
- Nili Sarit Yossinger, Executive Director, Refugee Congress
- Donniell Silva, Senior Director of Global Programming, Milken Institute
- Hon. Douglas A. Smith, Senior Vice President of Global Affairs, Orchard Global Asset Management
- Genevieve Taft-Vazquez, Global Director, The Coca-Cola Company
- Erica Tavares, Chief Development Officer, USA for UNHCR
- Tatiana Torres, Vice President of Global Affairs, SKDK
- Joshua Walker, President & CEO, The Japan Society
- Teryn Wolfe, Founder & CEO, Measurement Matters
- Gwen Young, Chief Operating Officer, Women Business Collective
- Julia Yun Hulme, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Omnia Strategy
- Alberto Zilio, Director, Public Affairs Europe, AT&T
About Concordia: Concordia is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that builds meaningful partnerships for positive social impact. As equal parts convener, campaigner, and idea incubator, Concordia is actively fostering cross-sector collaboration to create a more prosperous and sustainable future. Concordia was founded in 2011 by Matthew A. Swift and Nicholas M. Logothetis.
