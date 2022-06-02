Top talent Pradeep Khandelwal to take leadership seat with Evidence In Motion
LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Confluent Health is proud to announce the appointment of Pradeep Khandelwal to the position of Chief Executive Officer of Evidence In Motion (EIM), the company's health care education provider. With over 20 years of executive management experience, Khandelwal is an accomplished business transformation leader, selected to continue the education company's growth and expand its strategic partnerships.
"I am honored to be stepping in as Evidence In Motion's next CEO. It is a privilege to be joining an organization that is an innovator in the delivery of healthcare and leader in preparing the next generation of clinicians into tomorrow's multidisciplinary leaders," said Khandelwal. "EIM was founded with a clear purpose and vision, which is to disrupt and innovate health care education in the name of accessibility, quality, and humanizing patient care. I am committed to the ongoing evolution of the industry, and to realizing the EIM vision and doing so with passion."
The appointment will see EIM founder and physical therapy pioneer, Dr. John Childs, PT, Ph.D., MBA, FAPTA assume a leadership role focused on shaping the company's strategy, driving its growth, and overseeing key strategic relationships. Having been involved in the search process for a new CEO, Childs reaffirmed Khandelwal's business-forward acumen and experience as the perfect skillset for continuing the company's mission and innovating for the future.
"Pradeep's experience transforming businesses, along with the existing education and health care expertise on the EIM leadership team, will be a powerful combination to lead EIM through its next phase of growth," said Childs.
Khandelwal was most recently at Ministry Brands as an EVP responsible for their Total Solutions business. Prior to that, he spent time at Elsevier overseeing one of their largest and fastest-growing digital education businesses and 15 years at Deloitte Consulting delivering complex transformation and growth initiatives for Fortune 500 companies. Khandelwal is eager to accelerate the growth at EIM. "I look forward to the opportunity to work alongside the Evidence In Motion team and build on the strong foundation that the company has already established."
Khandelwal's arrival comes at an exciting time for the company. Evidence In Motion has over 10 strategic partnerships with universities powering hybrid and innovative graduate programs, alongside over a hundred continuing education courses and post-professional certifications, residencies, and fellowships for lifelong learning clinicians.
"With Confluent Health's continued expansion, identifying top industry talent is a key priority for the delivery of continued transformation and extraordinary results," said Larry Benz PT, DPT, OCS, MBA, FAPTA, Confluent Health's Chief Executive Officer.
Benz further stated, "Education and professional development are areas across the broader Confluent Health portfolio which have received heightened interest and investment because we believe they are truly essential to elevating patient care in every community. Confluent Health leadership is incredibly supportive of Evidence In Motion and its mission to be trailblazers in the health care education space and we believe Pradeep's appointment will help support and further amplify that mission."
Khandelwal assumes his role officially on June 6, 2022, at EIM's office headquarters in San Antonio, Texas.
About Confluent Health:
Confluent Health is a family of physical and occupational therapy companies. We are transforming health care by strengthening private practices, developing highly effective clinicians, innovating new services and technology to improve the quality of care for patients, and lowering costs via more effective treatment, workplace wellness, and injury prevention. For more information, visit goconfluent.com or find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter at @confluentfamily.
About Evidence In Motion:
Evidence In Motion (EIM) provides accessible, lifelong education to health care professionals transforming their communities. We offer specialty certifications, post-professional programs, and continuing education courses. EIM also partners with leading universities to provide innovative graduate programs in health care professions including physical therapy, occupational therapy, physician assistant, and others.
EIM is reimagining health care education through unique hybrid learning models, which integrate evidence-based practice, top faculty from across the country, and a leading curriculum combining online learning blended with intensive hands-on lab experiences. Our health care education increases access, reduces student debt and improves outcomes. Learn more about Evidence In Motion at evidenceinmotion.com.
