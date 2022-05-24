Industry expert and thought leader in B2B Software as a Service, business process management, professional services and strategic relationship management joins ConnectALL to accelerate growth and deepen strategic initiatives.
ATLANTA, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ConnectALL LLC, a leading provider of value stream management (VSM) solutions, today announced it has appointed noted BPM, PLM, PPM and Professional Services expert Charles 'Scot' Garrison to the position of SVP Operations and Customer Success effective May 2022. In this capacity, Garrison will work alongside the President & COO Lance Knight, focused on playing a key role in driving customer goals, product utilization, business transformation and revenue expansion by ensuring the engagement, success, retention and growth of ConnectALL's customers.
He will also help advance the company's value stream management initiatives, identifying and pursuing new strategic market opportunities and accelerating ConnectALL's already impressive growth. He'll be responsible for bringing his strategic vision and innovative approach to lead critical customer-facing teams at ConnectALL.
"Scot's induction into the team comes at a crucial turning point for our business when we are expanding our value stream management product, solution and services across domains, business verticals and industries," said Lance Knight, ConnectALL's President & COO.
"I've known and worked with Scot for almost two decades and his expertise in delivering strategic solutions to maintain and improve customer services and professional services, as well as his business acumen, is exceptional. This will be the third time I've worked with Scot and I know what the two of us can accomplish together is extraordinary," said Knight.
Garrison's management career in the technical and SaaS space spans nearly three decades and includes extensive leadership in business process development and refactoring across multiple industries. Prior to joining ConnectALL, Garrison was the Global Operations Director and Head of Professional Services at Omnico Group.
"ConnectALL has made huge strides in setting itself apart as a leader in the VSM space," said Garrison. "They have done so by turning it on its head, challenging thought leaders by drawing contrasts through their own team's real world experiences."
"I am excited to be part of this disruption and growth — bringing my 25+ years of experience administering many of the tools and methods around VSM, which I gained while working in in the manufacturing and software sectors delivering products and services across a variety of industries," said Garrison.
His core competencies include business process management, strategic planning and execution, strategic relationship management, product management, portfolio management, software and hardware development. Scot has extensively worked in the value stream management space, from his early exposure to Six Sigma and Lean Manufacturing during his tenure within Gibarco-Veeder Root, a former Danaher company, to his time implementing these same principles while heading up the Professional Services teams at both Accept Software and Tasktop Technologies. Further rounding out his career journey in leadership roles, he was tasked with organizational transformation at TSYS and CentralSquare Technologies.
Knight and Garrison not only have a great working relationship, they were instrumental in strategically planning and executing advanced VSM practices at Accept and Tasktop, where both were in leadership positions. They introduced the concept of how VSM is human from those days, over a decade ago.
"I am excited to take responsibility in driving the success of ConnectALL's evolution on the Operations side building out our customer success competency. It is imperative that we create a customer journey that empowers our clients with the knowledge, skills and tools to become VSM evangelists and experts driving their own transformations. We will accomplish this through effortless deployments, continuous education and a Customer Success team dedicated to the constant care and feeding of our clients' needs," said Garrison.
ABOUT CONNECTALL LLC
ConnectALL is a value stream management company dedicated to helping customers achieve higher levels of agility, traceability, predictability and velocity. ConnectALL's services and solutions help organizations to connect people, processes and technology across the software development and delivery value stream, enabling companies to align digital initiatives to business outcomes and improve the speed at which they deliver software. ConnectALL's value stream management solutions and services allow companies to see, measure and automate their software delivery value streams. ConnectALL has been recognized as "Best in Show" in the Value Stream Management category of the 2019, 2020, 2021 SD Times 100 and recognized by numerous third-party analyst firms as a key player in value stream management. Visit us at [https://www.connectall.com.
Media Contact
Malinda Lackey, Michael Mackenzie Communications, 4044451842, malindal@michaelmackenzie.com
SOURCE ConnectALL