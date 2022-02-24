GLASTONBURY, Conn., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christina Baribault Ortiz and Raeann Baribault Schwartz won't just be rubbing elbows with today's top actors, they will actually adorn celebrity's wrists with their new The Power to B bracelets. The sisters from Connecticut will debut their inspirational jewelry collection at the pre-Oscar GBK Brand Bar on March 25 and March 26. The invitation-only gift boutique for celebrities, influencers and VIP's will be held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel where many of the Academy Award nominees and attendees stay.
"We never dreamed our dark journeys through infertility would lead us to the bright lights of Hollywood," says Christina, the founder and creative force behind The Power to B. "We are thrilled to have our wearable words of encouragement spotlighted on the world's most glamorous night."
Christina explains The Power to B designs were born out of the pair's six year combined struggle to conceive. Faced with miscarriages, ectopic pregnancies and five rounds of IVF, the only things that got them through was their love for each other, as well as visual messages of positivity that they would place around their homes. This inspired the third-generation jewelers to create stunning bracelets featuring powerful phrases to remind women of all ages that they are not alone. The collection emboldens everyone to B Strong, B Fierce, B Badass, B Limitless, B Fearless, or B You.
Christina, now the mother of two (Scarlet & Kash, 9 and 7-years old) and Raeann, mom to three (Eva, Zane & Raven, 5, 3, and 1-years old), decided to pair their experience working in their family's Glastonbury, Connecticut jewelry store with their passion for building a community of positive and uplifting women. The bracelet design links cursive phrases with either a colorful bolo cord or a delicate chain held by a lobster claw clasp accented with a Black Gemstone known for positive energy.
The signature six phrases are a daily reminder to:
B strong for you and for others
B fearless when facing the unknown
B limitless in chasing your dreams
B fierce when doubt creeps in
B badass and make it look easy
B you the whole damn time
Prices are $58 for a cord bracelet, $78 for a silver, rose-gold plated or yellow-gold plated bracelet and $98 in a necklace. The Lux collection offers necklaces, rings and bracelets in 14k white or yellow-gold with diamonds starting at $495-695. Several exclusive items will not be for sale until after the Academy Awards.
"Affirmations work best when they're used consistently, which is why our jewelry items are simple, striking, and high quality to be worn every day," explains Raeann, the strategic powerhouse that brought The Power to B brand to life. "Every day I meet someone who is up against a new battle, has a new opportunity in front of them, or is just missing the right words to say to someone they love."
When given as a gift, The Power to B collection provides tangible support for a sister, mother or friend navigating challenges in their life, such as relationships, health issues or career choices.
Since launching the styles in 2019, the jewelry line has birthed a sisterhood of thousands of female customers who wear the bracelets, rings, necklaces to bolster their inner strength and resilience and post their sentiments on the company's social media platforms.
"Being at such a prestigious event will definitely elevate our brand to the national stage," adds Raeann. "We look forward to helping all of the celebrities visiting our booth select the best phrase bracelet that personally speaks to them."
Christina and Raeann's father, Lewis Baribault Jr., who has been in the jewelry business for 50 years, will accompany them to Hollywood.
Currently, The Power to B collection can be purchased online at http://www.ThePowertoB.com or in-store at Baribault Jewelers at 81 Rankin Road in Glastonbury, Connecticut. The line is also available at Water Street Jewelers locations at 769 Boston Post Road in Madison, Connecticut and 61 Whitfield Street in Guilford, Connecticut.
About The Power to B
Created by sisters and designers Christina Baribault Ortiz and Raeann Baribault Schwartz in 2019, The Power to B fine jewelry collection aims to bring women together in joyful empowerment. The stunning 14k gold- or gold-plated phrase bracelets, necklaces and rings remind women to B Strong, B Fierce, B Badass, B Limitless, B Fearless, or B You. The Power to B is about being fearless enough to speak your dreams into the world and being strong enough to turn them into reality. Learn more at thepowertob.com.
