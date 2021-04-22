GREENVILLE, S.C., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- America's first irrigation company founded on the principles of water conservation, Conserva Irrigation, is happy to announce Billy Scales as the new owner of Conserva Irrigation of Greenville.
Conserva Irrigation provides efficient and effective sprinkler system services that provide lush green lawns while cutting down on the wasted water on a property. Conserva of Greenville services Greer, Simpsonville, Mauldin, Travelers Rest and the surrounding areas.
Billy Scales has been in franchising for years and currently owns Outdoor Lighting Perspectives and Mosquito Squad in Greenville. When looking to diversify his business, Billy saw Conserva as a natural extension: "My desire to add Conserva is an effort to supply our current and future clients with a service that works with Outdoor Lighting Perspectives and Mosquito Squad. We enjoy providing clients with more beautiful and usable outdoor living spaces, allowing them to enjoy this beautiful part of the country we live in."
"We are thrilled to have Billy join the Conserva Irrigation family," announced Russ Jundt, Vice President and Brand Leader of Conserva Irrigation. "Billy has proven himself to be a successful business owner and franchisee. We look forward to helping him grow this new part of his business."
Billy and his wife Michelle have been married for over 30 years and have one daughter, Savannah. When he's not working, Billy enjoys coaching youth sports, playing golf, and grilling for friends and family.
Learn more about Conserva Irrigation of Greenville at ConservaIrrigation.com/Greenville.
About Conserva Irrigation
Founded as a franchise in 2017, Conserva Irrigation is the only national outdoor irrigation company founded on the principle of water conservation. The brand is part of Outdoor Living Brands, a market-leading franchisor of premium residential and commercial outdoor living services. With 107 territories operating across the country and growing, Conserva Irrigation is helping home and business owners reduce water consumption through its use of a proprietary irrigation auditing system and water-efficient irrigation products. Conserva Irrigation recently debuted on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2020 Franchise 500 list at #296, followed by recognition in Entrepreneur's 2020 Top New Franchises list at #7. Additionally, the brand was recognized among Financial Times' 2020 America's Fastest Growing Companies list and the Inc. 5000 2020 ranking. For more information about Conserva Irrigation, visit ConservaIrrigation.com, IrrigationFranchise.com or OutdoorLivingBrands.com.
