TORONTO, Ontario, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There are many considerations for Immunology and Immunotoxicology (I&I) assessments that are needed during the early phase of drug development. This talk will outline when to consider different I&I assay services and the regulatory and scientific considerations for these that will influence the appropriate biological interpretation of the immune response.
Register for this live webinar taking place on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 9am EDT (2pm BST/UK) to hear a talk given by experts from Covance by Labcorp, James Munday, PhD, EU Lead, Immunology & Immunotoxicology; and Chris Cooper, Subject Matter Expert, Manager. They will give an outline of how to perform the appropriate safety assessments to show that there is no adverse immunotoxicology associated with the development of new therapeutic entities.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Considerations for Immunology and Immunotoxicology Endpoints in Early Drug Development.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Contact:
Ayesha Rashid
Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x 272
Email: arashid@xtalks.com
Media Contact
Ayesha Rashid, Xtalks, (416) 977-6555 x272, arashid@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks