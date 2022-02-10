SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Constellation Mortgage Solutions Inc. (CMS), a portfolio of market-leading financial technology solutions in the mortgage space, announced today that it has acquired ReverseVision, Inc., an award-winning provider of Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse mortgage sales origination software. The acquisition includes ReverseVision's core platform, ReverseVision Exchange (RVX), RVDOC Composer (RVDOC) that provides customized and compliant reverse mortgage documents, and ReverseVision Sales Accelerator (RVSA) which includes advanced loan modeling and comparison tools.
Founded in 2007, ReverseVision serves the industry's top reverse mortgage lenders and 100 percent of all reverse investors, including banks and credit unions, mortgage brokers, and independent mortgage banks. ReverseVision's comprehensive reverse mortgage platform and HECM products leverage integrations and APIs that open the total addressable market to allow its users to originate reverse mortgages alongside their traditional lending portfolios, creating seamless lending experiences and expanded opportunities.
"The ReverseVision team is excited to join Constellation Mortgage Solutions and looks forward to the next chapter of the ReverseVision story under Constellation's stewardship," said Joe Langner, former CEO and President at ReverseVision. "Constellation has a proven track record for supporting its businesses and empowering them to advance the industries they serve. Our team looks forward to building on our shared principles to continue collaborating with lenders in their mission to help borrowers achieve their financial goals."
"Constellation and ReverseVision share a dedication to the industries and customers we serve, making this a big win for all," said Stephen Ryczek, General Manager of Constellation Mortgage Solutions Inc. "ReverseVision's commitment to meeting the evolving and unique needs of their customers is demonstrated by the immense recognition both their products and team have received in the industry. This acquisition expands our footprint in the digital mortgage ecosystem, and we are thrilled to have them join us as we continue to develop innovative and streamlined technology solutions in the lending space."
The acquisition of ReverseVision marks CMS's second in the mortgage space, following the acquisition of LOS and LSS provider, Mortgage Builder in 2019.
Houlihan Lokey acted as exclusive financial advisor to ReverseVision with respect to the transaction.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
About Constellation Mortgage Solutions Inc.
Constellation Mortgage Solutions Inc. acquires and invests in financial software companies that provide mission-critical solutions for the mortgage industry and is part of the Romulus portfolio of vertical market software (VMS) companies within the Perseus operating group of Constellation Software Inc.
For more information, visit https://www.csiromulus.com
About Perseus Group
The Perseus Group is an operating group of Constellation Software Inc. Perseus acquires and invests in software businesses that are committed to providing long-term solutions and life-long partnerships to customers.
For more information about Perseus Group, visit: https://csiperseus.com/
About ReverseVision
Since 2007, ReverseVision, Inc. (RV) has been the leading reverse mortgage technology provider, serving 50 of the top reverse mortgage lenders, 100 percent of reverse investors, and more than 10,000 daily users. RV's award-winning technology offers new APIs (Reverse-as-a-Service) that open the total addressable market, creating new technology synergies that allow forward and reverse mortgages to coexist in the lender's core systems, helping break down adoption barriers so that mortgage bankers can serve their borrowers for life. ReverseVision's core platform, ReverseVision Exchange (RVX), is comprehensive and automates the entire reverse lending process from origination through secondary marketing. The company's technology is being successfully leveraged as a springboard that helps lenders get into the reverse space easily and efficiently. For more information, visit https://www.ReverseVision.com/
