STUART, Fla., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Construction Journal has expanded the reach of its services once again, now to include the five boroughs of New York City plus Long Island. This expansion is another huge step in Construction Journal's carefully planned expansion across the United States.
New York's five boroughs, which include The Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island, represents an annual construction activity of approximately $60 billion serving a population of nearly 17 million people.
Construction Journal's software as a service (SaaS) offers construction project data and market analytics to industry professionals with the goal of providing them access to a wider range of opportunities to both connect with other industry professionals and expand their potential income streams.
The wealth of information provided by Construction Journal's service is meticulously curated by CJ's elite team of researchers and includes highly relevant details related to verified public- and private-sector construction projects that would be otherwise unreachable through individual investigation alone.
"Our company's continuous growth both facilitates and is made possible by the success of our platform's users," says Construction Journal's Founder and CEO Rich Goldman. "As we expand our footprint, our research, customer success and technology teams continue to grow proportionally to ensure that we're meeting demand as well as increasing the quality and depth of the data we provide."
Construction Journal's extensive database of construction company and project data, along with its suite of advanced search tools, allow the firm's users to gain valuable insights that support business growth and networking activities.
Those interested in learning more about Construction Journal and the service it provides are encouraged to visit http://www.ConstructionJournal.com for a free demonstration.
About Construction Journal
Construction Journal is the fastest growing and leading provider of construction project information in the United States. We empower building product manufacturers, contractors, architects, engineers, suppliers and service providers with actionable data and market intelligence to drive their success.
